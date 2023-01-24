Read full article on original website
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
After Hours Most Active for Jan 26, 2023 : ACWI, AAPL, GEO, ARMK, YEXT, AMD, FOLD, SYF, MTG, UBER, AMZN, WBD
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -54.47 to 11,997.01. The total After hours volume is currently 22,377,916 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is +0.01 at $91.32, with 1,000,769 shares traded. This represents a 20.62%...
How I'm Looking at Tesla Stock After Record Earnings
Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek analyzes Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock and the electric vehicle company's fourth-quarter earnings. Through weak demand, higher interest rates, and price cuts, CEO Elon Musk led Tesla to another record quarter. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 27, 2023. The video was published...
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.67, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed at $111.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.34, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $71.38, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud...
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $16.13, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into...
Why Coca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO) Deserves Its "Strong Buy" Rating
After a rough 2022, it’s only natural that investors look forward to good tidings this year. Unfortunately, investors still face various challenges down the line, making Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” pick Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) an excellent place to park your money. With a balance between passive income and capital gains potential, the soft-drink giant stands poised to handle practically anything. Therefore, I am bullish on KO stock.
Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $165.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the animal health company had...
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
