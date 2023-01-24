SBLive's California Top 25 boys basketball rankings: Centennial, Harvard-Westlake remain 1-2

Friday's much-anticipated showdown between No. 5 Sierra Canyon at No. 2 Harvard-Westlake never materialized.

With the Trailblazers' top two players — McDonald's All-American Bronny James and 5-star junior Isaiah Elohim ruled out with injury, the host Wolverines dominated from the get-go, winning 72-52.

Both are expected back soon, so Sierra Canyon remains at No. 5 in the SBLive Power 25 California rankings and are certainly capable of going on another state-title run.

The injuries shouldn't take away from H-W's wonderful 3-0 week that started with one of the state's best games of the year, an 85-78 double overtime win over then No. 11 and now No. 9 Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks.

The Wolverines turned around quickly the night after defeating Sierra Canyon, taking down Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley) 78-59 in the State Preview Classic, presented by SBLive Sports.

Notre Dame had an even tougher test and passed impressively with a 65-53 win over previous No. 7 Dougherty Valley (San Ramon), though the Wildcats were missing their leading scorer, USF-bound Ryan Beasley, most of the second half with an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 9 in the rankings thanks to big efforts from Gonzaga-signee Dusty Stromer (23 points) and 13 by Houston commit Mercy Miller.

Corona Centennial (20-3) remains firmly at No. 1, but it was tested by Northern California's Salesian-Richmond, which stayed close until early in the fourth quarter, before falling 64-52 at the Crush of the Valley Classic in Richmond.

Following two tough Trinity League wins over previous No. 13 Santa Margarita and previously ranked JSerra Catholic, Orange Lutheran moved from the bubble to the No. 17 spot.

Folsom was the only squad to move out of the rankings after a loss to Moreau Catholic-Hayward, also at the Crush of the Valley.

SBLIVE CALIFORNIA TOP 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Last week: 1.

Results (3-0): Beat Corona 87-36, King (Riverside) 94-42, Salesian (Richmond) 64-52

Next game: Tuesday at Santiago (6-11)

Aaron McBride (21), Corona Centennial. Photo: Ralph Thompson

2. Harvard-Westlake-Studio City (23-1)

Last week: 2

Results (3-0): Beat Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 85-78 (2 OT), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) 72-52, Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley) 78-59

Next game: Wednesday vs. Chaminade (16-10)

Brady Dunlap dominated play in win over Sierra Canyon on Friday with 20 points. Photo: Nick Koza.

3. West Ranch-Valencia (23-1)

Last week: 3

Results (2-0): Beat Saugus 90-62, Valencia 75-62

Next game: Friday at Hart (15-8)

4. Bishop Montgomery-Torrance (23-1)



Last week: 4

Results (2-0): Beat St. Paul (Santa Fe Springs) 67-59, Serra (Gardena) 80-50

Next game: Friday vs. St. Anthony (13-11)

5. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (18-5)

Last week: 5

Results (1-1): Beat St. Francis (La Canada) 61-43; Lost to Harvard-Westlake 72-52

Next game: Wednesday vs. Alemany (13-10)

6. St. Augustine-San Diego (18-3)

Last week: 6

Results (2-0): Beat Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) 71-58, Mission Bay (San Diego) 65-59

Next game: Wednesday vs. Hoover (11-9)

7. De La Salle-Concord (17-4)

Last week: 9

Results (2-0): Beat San Ramon Valley (Danville) 59-55, Dublin 58-56

Next game: Tuesday at Granada-Livermore (16-4)

8. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (21-3)

Last week: 10

Results (2-0): Beat Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita) 55-30, Servite (Anaheim) 73-45

Next game: Wednesday vs. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (18-5)

9. Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks (16-8)

Last week: 11

Results (2-1): Lost to Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) 85-78 (2 OT); Beat Chaminade (West Hills) 93-66, Dougherty Valley (San Ramon) 65-53

Next game: Wednesday at Crespi (16-9)

10. Dougherty Valley-San Ramon (19-2)



Last week: 7

Results (2-1): Beat Foothill (Pleasanton) 58-34, Livermore 89-41; Lost to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 65-53

Next game: Tuesday vs. Amador Valley (11-10)

11. Modesto Christian (16-6)

Last week: 8

Results (1-2): Beat West (Tracy) 59-42; Lost to St. Rita (Chicago) 80-72 (OT), Vashon (St. Louis) 60-41

Next game: Wednesday at Tokay (2-15)

12. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (16-5)

Last week: 14

Results (3-0): Beat Arroyo Grande 87-44, Righetti (Santa Maria) 108-35, Atascadero 87-35

Next game: Tuesday at Cabrillo (2-16)

One of the nation's top sophomores, Tounde Yessoufou (24) is St. Joseph's leading scorer and rebounder. Photo: Dennis Lee

13. Inderkum-Sacramento (17-2)

Last week: 17

Results (2-0): Beat Bella Vista (Fair Oaks) 102-70, Antelope 88-52

Next game: Wednesday at River Valley (8-13)

14. St. Bernard-Playa del Rey (17-5)

Last week: 18

Results (1-0): Beat St. Anthony (Long Beach) 62-53

Next game: Wednesday vs. St. Paul (16-9)

15. Etiwanda (18-4)

Last week: 19

Results (3-0): Beat Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga) 53-45, Damien (La Verne) 57-53, Chino Hills 86-53

Next game: Wednesday at Rancho Cucamonga (19-5)

16. Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach (21-1)

Last week: 20

Results (2-0): Beat Redondo Union 66-47, Culver City 65-48

Next game: Tuesday vs. Peninsula (11-11)

17. Orange Lutheran (15-7)

Last week: Bubble



Results (2-0): Beat JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) 56-52, Santa Margarita 54-52

Next game: Wednesday vs. Servite (12-11)

18. Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita (20-5)

Last week: 13



Results (0-2): Lost to St. John Bosco 55-30, Orange Lutheran 54-52

Next game: Wednesday at JSerra Catholic (15-8)

19. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (18-5)

Last week: 21

Results (3-0): Beat Servite (Anaheim) 82-56, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) 62-53, Crean Lutheran (Irvine) 88-65

Next game: Wednesday at St. John Bosco (21-3)

20. Clovis North (18-5)

Last week: 23



Results (3-0): Beat Clovis 86-41, Central (Fresno) 60-45, Monterey Trail (Elk Grove) 79-70

Next game: Tuesday at Buchanan (8-11)

21. Rancho Christian-Temecula (13-9)

Last week: 12

Results (1-1): Beat JW North (51-49); Lost to Fiarmont Prep (Anaheim) 69-60

Next game: Tuesday vs. Elsinor (8-12)

22. Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco (13-3)

Last week: 24

Results (2-0): Beat Mitty (San Jose) 60-50, Bellarmine (San Jose) 60-51

Next game: Tuesday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral (9-6)

23. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (13-3)

Last week: 15

Results (1-1): Lost to Riordan (San Francisco) 60-50; Beat St. Ignatius 55-53

Next game: Tuesday at Valley Christian (6-11)

24. Foothill-Santa An a (22-2)

Last week: 25



Results (2-0): Beat El Dorado (Placentia) 61-53, Brea Olinda (Brea) 73-32

Next game: Tuesday vs. Yorba Linda (16-8)

25. San Ramon Valley-Danville (17-4)

Last week: 22

Results (1-1): Lost to De La Salle (Concord) 59-55, Beat Amador Valley 66-46

Next game: Tuesday vs. Dublin (15-7)

Bubble: Branson-Ross (18-2), Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (18-2), Clovis West (21-2), Folsom (20-2), Granada-Livermore (16-4), JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano (15-8), Salesian-Richmond (15-7), Village Christian-Sun Valley (20-4).