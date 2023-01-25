Read full article on original website
Related
z100missoula.com
Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers
When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
Comments / 0