Here's what to know about the City Tournament match-ups getting underway at BOS Center

By Ryan Mahan, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

Take two.

A year after announcing a format change to the City Tournament at the BOS Center, the 73 rd event will feature 12 games at the convention center when it begins today with a pair of girls high school basketball games.

Last year’s version was to incorporate all four Central State Eight Conference girls teams in the historically all-boys festivities but a COVID-19 outbreak at Lanphier High forced the Lions’ girls team to miss two games and the Lanphier boys team to miss all three.

Who's playing when?

The now four-day event gets underway today with a pair of girls games when No. 2 seed Springfield High (12-11 overall, 7-5 CS8) faces No. 3 Sacred Heart-Griffin (18-5, 10-2) at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Southeast (8-13, 6-6) will place No. 4 Lanphier (2-18, 0-12) at 8 p.m.

The boys tip off on Thursday as No. 2 Lanphier (13-8, 7-5) meets longstanding intracity rival No. 3 Southeast (10-12, 5-6) at 6 p.m., followed by defending Class 3A state champion and top seed Sacred Heart-Griffin (19-2, 11-) against fellow Washington Street school and No. 4 seed Springfield High (8-15, 3-9) at 8 p.m.

All four teams play on Friday and fans of each school can stay for back-to-back games with their favorite team. The Springfield High girls play Lanphier at 4 p.m. before the Springfield High boys square off against the Lions at 5:42 p.m. Then it’s Sacred Heart-Griffin and Southeast girls at 7:22 p.m. before the SHG boys and Southeast meet at 9:12 p.m.

On Saturday, the final day begins at 3 p.m. as Lanphier and SHG girls meet ahead of the Southeast and Springfield High boys at 4:45 p.m. If the seeds hold, the final two games would be for the tournament championships as Southeast and Springfield High girls begin at 6:30 p.m. The final game will be Lanphier and SHG at 8:30 p.m., although Saturday’s schedule could change if one of the earlier games would be for an outright title.

Who won last year?

Last year, the SHG boys claimed its first outright City Tournament title since 1973 with a 3-0 record. Though the tournament was concluded on its home floor at Jim Belz Gymnasium after Lanphier’s quarantine forced the game to be postponed to the week following the tournament festivities at the BOS Center.

The SHG girls and boys are defending outright champions for the first time in the history of the two tournaments (the girls event began in 1973). The Cyclones’ girls team went 3-0 as well to keep the title a year ago.

When the city teams met in December, the SHG, Southeast and Springfield High girls teams all went 2-1. Southeast beat SHS and Lanphier, SHG beat Southeast and Lanphier while SHS beat SHG and Lanphier. The SHG boys swept their city opponents in December while Lanphier went 2-1, Southeast went 1-2 and Springfield High was winless.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $6 at the BOS Center ticket office. One ticket is good for all games that day.

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Here's what to know about the City Tournament match-ups getting underway at BOS Center

