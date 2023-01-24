ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Forbes Advisor

Covid SNAP Emergency Benefits Expire Nationwide In February

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be surprised to find a reduction in their monthly benefits this spring. Emergency allotments of what used to be called “food stamps” have been in place for two years. But they’re due to expire at the end of February under a new government spending bill.
KANSAS STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
ILLINOIS STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

SNAP emergency allotments ending in Ohio in February

The temporary boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end after February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. Here's a guide to when and why the increased benefits are ending, as well as information on how increased Social Security benefits will affect households that also receive SNAP benefits. ...
OHIO STATE

