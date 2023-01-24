Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom employees, shuts down gaming section
The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, cutting 20 roles in a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023.
Washington Post Lays Off 20 Staffers, a Week After Jeff Bezos Visited Office
The Washington Post laid off 20 staffers Tuesday, one week after owner Jeff Bezos stopped in for an impromptu office visit. In addition to the 20 eliminated current positions, The Post has identified 30 open positions they will not fill, The Post’s executive editor Sally Buzbee said in an email to staffers shared with TheWrap.
The Washington Post is not for sale, owner Jeff Bezos and the newspaper say
The Washington Post is not for sale, spokespeople for the newspaper and its owner Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday.
Washington Post eliminates nearly two dozen newsroom positions citing ‘economic climate’
The Washington Post eliminated the jobs of nearly two dozen newsroom staffers on Tuesday, the latest in a slew of cuts made by the nation’s biggest media and tech companies in recent weeks. The Post, which is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a staff of hundreds, said 20 current newsroom positions…
msn.com
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
New York Times political reporter dies suddenly
Influential New York Times (NYT) political journalist Blake Hounshell has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday. He was 44.Police in Washington are investigating the death as a suicide after identifying the body.Hounshell’s family said in a statement that he died “after a long and courageous battle with depression”.Hounshell joined the NYT in October 2021 where he oversaw the popular “On Politics” newsletter. Prior to this, he had spent eight years at the Politico and had been the managing editor at Foreign Policy.“Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer...
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
ABC, NPR, CNN, NBC, Washington Post among media outlets that had gaffes, scandals and debacles in 2022
Media was plagued with scandals, gaffes, and clear bias in 2022, with outlets ranging from CNN, NPR, ABC, NBC and The Washington Post all creating embarrassing headlines.
Washington Examiner
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire
Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
Trump news – live: Trump ‘prepares first tweet’ in Twitter return and formally demands Facebook reinstatement
Donald Trump is reportedly poised to return to Twitter as part of his 2024 campaign and representatives have petitioned Facebook parent Meta for his account on that platform to be reinstated, according to reporting by NBC News.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen has met with New York prosecutors as part of an investigation into the Trump Organization’s involvement in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Mr Trump’s former personal attorney arrived for a meeting with the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Tuesday, leaving roughly 90 minutes later where he told CNN he would likely be meeting with investigators...
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts bode ill for his return to Facebook
As Trump was reinstated, Meta’s Nick Clegg stressed ‘guardrails’ were in place. He could soon find them tested
Trump's Return to Facebook, Twitter Could Reportedly Mess Up Truth Social Exclusivity Contract
Donald Trump’s return to Meta Platforms Inc’s META Facebook and Twitter could lead to collateral damage to his own Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC. What Happened: Trump has told several people that he...
Wrestle Zone
Donald Trump Has Discussed Using WWE Style Campaign Video To Mark Return To Twitter
Donald Trump has considered using a wrestling connection to signify his return to Twitter later this year. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, former United States President Donald Trump is making plans to return to major social media platforms later this year. Trump is planning on returning to Twitter and Facebook, which would also mean he would not re-sign a social media exclusivity term with Truth Social. The agreement stated that Trump would be required to post all social media communications to Truth Social before being allowed to share his content on other platforms six hours later. Trump’s exclusivity agreement is set to expire in June 2023 and sources claim Trump doesn’t see a need to extend the deal.
Popculture
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says
CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
DirecTV To Add Conservative Outlet The First After Dropping Newsmax
DirecTV said that it was adding the conservative channel The First to its lineup, after it dropped Newsmax from its lineup in a dispute that stirred the ire of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The First, which features personalities including Bill O’Reilly and Dana Loesch, will be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse at no extra fees for subscribers. Up to now, it has been available only through streaming distribution, including on FAST networks. Related Story Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech” Related Story DirecTV Sets Layoffs Of Hundreds Of Workers, Citing...
CNN's first "Reliable Sources" host, Bernard Kalb, has passed away at the age of 100
New York ( CNN ) - His family confirmed Sunday that Bernard Kalb, a veteran journalist and the original host of CNN's "Reliable Sources," passed away at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland. He was 100.
Daily Beast
Jeff Bezos Emerges as WaPo Staffers Brace for Doom
The Washington Post began 2023 under the threat of layoffs and a bitter war between its publisher and staff. A surprise visit from its billionaire owner this week has only seemed to add more uncertainty to the mix. Jeff Bezos’ presence at a morning editorial meeting on Thursday was a...
Newsmax Ratings Compared to Vice Raises Questions About DirecTV Fairness
One reason Newsmax ceased to air on cable was low ratings but it has pointed to so-called liberal channels that retain a fee with even lower viewing figures.
Comments / 0