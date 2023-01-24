Read full article on original website
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Some of California's beloved, storm-struck parks and forests remain closed
One of California's biggest draws is the exquisite scenery in its state parks, national forests and other related natural sites. But because of the waves of storms that have dumped a year's worth of water on drought-plagued lands in a matter of weeks in some spots, various outdoor recreational areas remain closed.
California's beauty makes it the most dangerous place on Earth
In the film “Chinatown,” a coroner, Morty, chuckles over the dead body of the city’s water department chief. “Isn’t that something?” he says. “Middle of a drought and the water commissioner drowns. Only in L.A.”. Not just in L.A., of course. All of California...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
Central Coast elephant seals were hit hard by the winter storm, but the species itself is doing well
The atmospheric rivers that doused California didn’t just affect people and property — they also poured down on the elephant seals that come ashore on Central Coast beaches. Winter is the seals’ season for giving birth. Some pups were washed away during high tides this month, and others...
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
Local Non-Profit Wants To Help You Harvest The Rain
A local non-profit group wants to get the word out about how everyone can help harvest vital rain in Los Angeles.
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
NC woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WXII) -- A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when...
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
California warehouse boom comes with health, environmental costs for Inland Empire residents
In 1980, the Inland Empire was home to 234 warehouses. There are now more than 4,000, providing significant economic benefits for the region. But this growth also has consequences: more unhealthy air days in predominantly Latino communities. Following the release of a new report, a coalition is asking state leaders to intervene.
