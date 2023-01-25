Read full article on original website
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Time Out Global
Someone has renamed east London’s tube stations in cockney
East Londoners are cracking up at a graphic that has renamed East End tube stations in cockney, ‘as they should be’. Non-cockneys have been given schooling in the correct pronunciation of stops on the tube (‘Oxo cube’ in cockney rhyming slang): West Ham is ‘West Aam’, Mile End is ‘My Lend’, Plaistow should be ‘Plarstow’, Bethnal Green is ‘Befnal Green’ and Canning Town is ‘Cannin’ Taaan’.
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police
A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
Disabled woman 'kicked out' of Wetherspoons for bringing assistance dog
A disabled woman claimed that she was 'kicked out' of a Wetherspoon's pub for having an assistance dog. Louise Harris, who uses a wheelchair, lives with multiple sclerosis and suffers with a lack of mobility. The 40-year-old was dining at The Reginald Mitchell on Monday (16 January) with five friends...
Collecting MBE ‘very special’, Coronation Street star Helen Worth says
Coronation Street actress Helen Worth has spoken of her pride after being made an MBE by the “gorgeous” Prince of Wales.She received the award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony which saw England’s chief nurse Ruth May also receive honours from William.Mrs Worth, who has played Gail Platt on the soap since 1974, told the PA news agency: “He (William) was so lovely, so easy. He asked all the right questions. He was very complimentary.”She added: “It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.“But to receive it in this beautiful building and to...
BBC
Euston Station: Mural celebrates pioneering female train driver
A mural celebrating one of the UK's first female train drivers has been unveiled in London. Avanti West Coast commissioned the image of Karen Harrison at Euston. Her sister said she hoped Ms Harrison, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Finchley, north London, would continue to "inspire women to consider train driving".
BBC
Lincolnshire: Tech aims to help people live independently
Technology to help elderly and vulnerable people to live independently could be expanded in Lincolnshire. The system can monitor everyday activities such as using the kettle but does not use intrusive measures like cameras in the home. Family or friends can use an app to check that their loved ones...
Schoolboy entrepreneur returns bins to neighbours for cash in effort to buy bike
A seven-year-old budding entrepreneur from Arkansas who is “obsessed with being an adult” has set up his own business returning dustbins to neighbours so he could buy himself a dirt bike.Liam Roller set up ‘Liam’s Dumpsta Service’ in December 2022, wheeling bins back to his neighbours’ houses after they’re emptied by refuse collectors.The youngster’s business was so successful that he was able to save up for the $280 (£226) bike in just six weeks.“He loves the responsibility of it,” Liam’s mother Angela Roller said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Happy Valley 'one of the UK’s best police shows' | Binge or BinJay Blades says public now catching up with ‘forward thinking’ King on key issueWilliam and Kate help volunteers at local food bank
BBC
Salford drinks firm fined £800k after HGV driver death at depot
A drinks supplier has been fined £800,000 for health and safety breaches after the death of an HGV driver who was picking up a delivery at its depot. John Fitzpatrick, 59, was struck by a forklift truck while waiting for his trailer to be loaded at Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford, in 2020.
BBC
Cambridge University: Erin Cresswell died after mental health struggle
A Cambridge University student took her own life after struggling with her mental health for "a number of years", an inquest heard. Erin Cresswell, 20, from Gateshead, was found dead in her room on 9 May after her mother contacted Jesus College when she had not heard from her for days.
BBC
Quadriplegic cerebral palsy: Mum sees son walk for first time
Lynsey Summers says she dreams about seeing her son walk. Jacob, 19, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects his arms and legs and means he uses a wheelchair. But thanks to a new machine at his school, Jacob has now stood upright and moved his legs for the first time.
BBC
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
BBC
Cartier watch found in Hounslow charity shop raises £10,000
A Cartier watch found in a bag of donations at a west London charity shop has sold for almost £10,000. The Tank Française yellow gold model broke records as the British Heart Foundation's (BHF) biggest online auction sale. After 46 bids, the 18-carat gold watch sold for £9,766....
