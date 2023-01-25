ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best-sounding true wireless earbuds by Bowers & Wilkins just got even better

By Yasmine Crossland
 2 days ago

When it comes to the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, there are some names that absolutely have to be mentioned including the likes of Sony, Bose and another is undoubtedly Bowers & Wilkins.

A British audio brand boasting premium products with top-notch sound quality, B&W have a range that not only includes earbuds but speakers, sound bars and over-ear headphones as well. They're experts in their field, which is why their devices tend to be pricier.

For a long time, we've considered the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 some of the very best in the business, so much so that they won the Best Headphones and Best True Wireless Earbuds awards at the T3 Awards 2021 . Or, for those who like the idea of them but who didn't fancy spending an eyewatering $399/£349/AU$599, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 were a similar but more affordable option setting you back $249/£199/AU$369.

Two years after their initial release, Bowers & Wilkins have refreshed both pairs of headphones to make them even better than they were before. So what's changed?

The answer to that is not very much because if it isn't broken then there's no need to fix it - they've kept the same audio setup, and so the main differences are actually around battery life, connectivity and design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2jMa_0kQa50MU00

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

You'll now be able to listen to both pairs of earbuds for around five hours at a time, up from just four before. Alongside the charging cases, that means you get a total of 21 hours of use from the Pi7 S2 and 24 hours from the Pi5 S2. As before, both have a quick charge function delivering two hours of listening time from a snappy 15-minute charge.

In terms of connectivity, you'll find these much more reliable thanks to a new 25m Bluetooth range. You won't need to be glued to your phone or laptop for them to smoothly stream audio.

The earbuds are now fully integrated with the Bowers & Wilkins Music App as well, which means you'll be able to configure the noise cancellation modes and access the wear sensor adjustment. The app also supports hi-res streaming capability through services like Qobuz, TIDAL and Deezer.

To add to those changes, both sets come in new reimagined colourways. You'll be able to get the Pi7 S2 in Satin Black, Canvas White and Midnight Blue, while the Pi5 S2 will be available in two new colours, Spring Lilac and Sage Green, as well as the same Cloud Grey and Storm Grey as before.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 will be available to buy from the 25th of January for $399 in the US, £349 in the UK and AU$700 in Australia. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 will go on sale at the same time for $299/£249/AU$450.

