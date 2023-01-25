Elk Grove assistant wrestling coach Nick Jordan talks about his team's 20th straight Delta League championship

Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Evan Crosby
Sacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
Robert J Hansen
Elk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.
Shatakashi
Placer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the Kings
Sara Irshad
Sacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across America
Edy Zoo
Sacramento, CA
Elk Grove Citizen
Herd wins Delta wrestling for 20th straight season
Elk Grove dispatched the wrestling squads from Sheldon and Franklin Tuesday night in a double dual match to win, for the 20th straight season, the Delta League championship. The Herd will now move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Team Dual championship this Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton.
Elk Grove Citizen
Coffing to step down as Herd wrestling coach
The Citizen has learned that Pat Coffing, the wrestling coach at Elk Grove High School the past 21 years and a former Herd wrestler himself, will step down at the end of the current season. In fact, he was not in attendance Tuesday for the double dual matches with Franklin and Sheldon. The team was coached by assistant coach Nick Jordan who will succeed Coffing as head wrestling coach next season.
thesignpostwsu.com
Women’s basketball sacked at Sac State
After winning their last five matchups against Sacramento State, Weber State University’s women’s basketball team fell 70–44 against the Hornets on Jan. 21 in Sacramento, California. Coming off a 1-point loss to Portland State on Jan. 19, the Wildcats came into this game ready for their first...
Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, selected to McDonald's All-American game
SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
KRON4
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Marshall Medical expanding in EDH
Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
Elk Grove approves $800,000 for next steps in building new zoo
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The City of Elk Grove moved toward another milestone to further itself as a destination city. A recently approved $800,000 is leading the way for the next steps for a new zoo. Elk Grove Residents are noticing the growth in their booming city, like the...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi
A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Curry Up Now Elk Grove giving away 1000 burritos for grand opening January 28
Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Elk Grove location in The Ridge Shopping Center on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant burrito cutting ceremony from 10:30-11 a.m. As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 1,000 customers will receive a free burrito or bowl! RSVP for the grand opening celebration via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7.
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries
Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!': Two Sacramento restaurant owners compete in a 45-minute seafood cook-off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the third episode of "Plate it, Sacramento!" Janine Villalobos, owner of Midtown Spirits in Sacramento, and Aziz Bellarbi-Sala, owner of Brasserie Du Monde had a seafood cooking showdown with ingredients from Oto's Marketplace. Villalobos and Bellarbi-Sala were given 45 minutes to put together a three-course...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG City Council approves additional $800K for proposed zoo
The Elk Grove City Council on Jan. 25 unanimously adopted a resolution to allocate $800,000 toward the proposed project to move the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove. This funding comes through the council’s approved amendment of the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 annual budget, allowing the $800,000 to be transferred from the city’s General Capital Reserve Fund to its General Fund.
