Elk Grove assistant wrestling coach Nick Jordan talks about his team's 20th straight Delta League championship

SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO