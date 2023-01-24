Read full article on original website
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
Aurora News Register
Fourth quarter struggles doom Aurora on the road Friday
Aurora’s girls looked prime for a big road victory over a conference rival before things went sideways in the fourth quarter. Seward finished the game on a 21-8 run on its home floor, spanning the final seconds of the third as well as the entire fourth quarter as the Bluejays defeated the Huskies 52-36 Friday night.
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
Aurora News Register
Shannon grows role with Fundraising U.
A former high school football coach is helping support young athletes and community organizations in a different way now, providing a platform to raise money through Fundraising University. Steve Shannon of Aurora first worked with Fundraising University while an assistant football coach at Wahoo High School. He was so impressed with the program that he left his teaching/coaching career to join…
Aurora News Register
HPC Storm can’t pull CRC upset of BDS
The High Plains boys were prime for a trendy 5-12 upset given its success in recent weeks, but the higher seed BDS squad didn’t leave without a fight. The Eagles avoided the upset, taking an early lead and holding the Storm at bay late to defeat High Plains 53-40 Saturday in the opening round of the CRC tournament from the iconic York City Auditorium.
Aurora News Register
Hampton struggles in CRC opener against East Butler
A third quarter scoring drought all but doomed Hampton’s CRC hopes Saturday night. The Hawks were held to just two third quarter points as East Butler ran away with a 57-33 win over Hampton in the 7-10 first round CRC matchup from the iconic York City Auditorium. The early...
KSNB Local4
New assistant principal named for Kearney High School
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Paloma Mena-Werth has been hired as the new Kearney High School Assistant Principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Mena-Werth to the Bearcat administrative team. Ms. Mena-Werth has a great deal to offer KHS as a leader, and we are excited to see how she compliments all of the great things Kearney High is already doing,” said KHS Principal Jeff Ganz. “Through the interview process, she rose to the top of an extremely impressive pool, and her skills will help KHS continue to be a safe and effective place for the students of Kearney to call home.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island store installing solar panels
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
KSNB Local4
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
1011now.com
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
Aurora News Register
Egg prices soaring in Hamilton County
People are counting their eggs more carefully after price increases have rocked grocery shopping lists all over the nation. Prices on large class shell eggs have increased 238 percent, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, from December 2021 to December 2022. With every community feeling the impact, egg producers and sellers in Hamilton County have reacted to the inflation and…
Aurora News Register
Ratzlaffs built cattle operation from the ground up
The roots run deep for Ratzlaff Angus of Henderson, which used to consist of raising some of the best, durable Black Angus in York County. Operated under Ralph Ratzlaff and his brother Philip, the business was dispersed two years ago this week. Ralph reflects on the operation he built with...
1011now.com
Aurora couple still missing after more than a week
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is still looking for a missing elderly couple who haven’t returned home in more than a week. Aurora Police said they obtained video showing Robert and Loveda Proctor’s vehicle heading eastbound on 6 Road from Giltner on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:25 p.m.
doniphanherald.com
K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more
KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”. It was the start...
doniphanherald.com
Driver walks away unharmed after truck carrying building hits train near York
YORK — A truck pulling a trailer hauling a building collided with a train west of York and the driver walked away unharmed. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing on Road L due to icy conditions on Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
