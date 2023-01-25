ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global Cognitive Computing Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 28.30% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

By Expert Market Research
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Global Medical Cannabis Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 24% During 2023-2028

The ‘Global Medical Cannabis Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global medical cannabis market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like species, derivatives, routes of administration, applications, end uses, and major regions. Medical Cannabis Market...
The Associated Press

SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
The Associated Press

Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Space tourism market to reach $12.6bn globally by 2031

Space tourism is here to stay and the latest report from Allied Market Research (AMR) estimates the global space tourism industry, which generated $598.4 million in 2021, to generate $12.6 billion by 2031, witnessing an annual growth of 36.4% from 2022 to 2031. 1. Tech advancements. The rise in technological...
Rapeseed Oil Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

The latest report titled “Rapeseed Oil Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Rapeseed Oil. Report Features Details. Process Included Rapeseed Oil Production From Extraction. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
Leading solar inverter trends of 2022

A fury of competition and innovation throughout the decade of solar’s boom has largely perfected the job of turning DC power into AC. In 2022, improvements and refinements to the process are harder won. And as boom times prevail, the inverter industry continues to grow. Yet 2022 wasn’t a...
TSC Subsea Targets Expansion Into New Markets

Remotely deployed subsea NDT inspection specialist TSC Subsea has set its sights on new markets in 2023. — Remotely deployed subsea NDT inspection specialist TSC Subsea has set its sights on new markets in 2023, eyeing engagement in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia. The strategic growth...
Volvo Group sets Q4 delivery record as supply chain issues linger

Sweden’s Volvo Group reported record fourth-quarter truck deliveries of 62,800 trucks but said ongoing supply chain issues and higher energy costs forced it to throttle back order intake. The mixed report countered a generally positive outlook from competitor Paccar Inc., which reported a record market share for its European...
LAND & WATER PLANT PURCHASES THE FIRST MACHINE OF ITS KIND IN THE UK, TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND AND HELP CUSTOMERS MEET THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL TARGETS.

Leading specialist plant hire firm Land & Water Plant has made the commitment, alongside the rest of the Land & Water Group, to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030. In order to do this, the firm is expanding its fleet to offer more specialist hybrid and fuel-efficient solutions that fulfill its client’s needs. The firm is thrilled to have recently taken delivery of the first Hitachi ZX130-7 super long reach excavator in the UK.
Madrid’s Twinco Raises $12M to Finance Supply Chain SMEs

Twinco Capital has closed on a $12 million funding round roughly two years after raising $3.7 million. The global supply chain finance firm covers funding from the start of the production cycle from the purchase order to final invoice payment. The Spanish startup also plans to raise a $100 million debt facility before the end of March. CEO Sandra Nolasco and chief operating officer Carmen Marín founded Twinco Capital in 2019 to help big companies mostly in retail and apparel unlock funding for their global suppliers. Financing can include advancing up to 60 percent of the purchase order value upfront, with the...
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment

Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry

Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
Matterport to Provide Digital Twin Platform for John Deere’s Worldwide Operations

Matterport, Inc. announced that John Deere has agreed to use Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and 3D capture technology to build a virtual Operations Center for remote management of over 60 facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Matterport’s platform creates simulated digital replicas of John Deere manufacturing facilities, where teams can remotely track progress, plan for site changes and collaborate remotely.
Accumold invests in additive micro manufacturing

Accumold, the well-known microform manufacturer, has announced a further investment in its additive micro manufacturing (AM) capabilities, having just completed the purchase of a second Fabrica 2.0 machine from Nano Dimension. Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing & Customer Strategy at Accumold says, “We have invested in micro-AM, more specifically the Fabrica...
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Storage Solutions group

Strengthens Jungheinrich’s intralogistics business with a complementary regional footprint. Adds strong growth platform for warehouse automation solutions in the U.S. An important step in the implementation of Strategy 2025+. German intralogistics pioneer Jungheinrich AG (“Jungheinrich”) has signed a share purchase agreement with Merit Capital Partners, MFG Partners, and the...
The Associated Press

Ateliere and Amdocs’ Vubiquity Collaborate to Help Global Media Companies Better Meet Growing Demand for Content

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, and Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced a collaboration that allows media companies to better meet growing content demands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005173/en/ Cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect, will allow Vubiquity to meet growing content demands and reach additional platforms above and beyond the 2,800+ destinations it delivers to today with increased scalability and flexibility, enabling clients to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively. (Photo: Business Wire)
