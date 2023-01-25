Read full article on original website
11 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, the consequences continue for the Platt family after Blake's attack at Speed Daal. Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone are left in despair over Hope's latest bad behaviour, while Dee-Dee could be getting closer to someone dangerous. Here's a full collection of 11...
Waterloo Road exposes two death secrets in 7 huge spoilers for next week
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Next week on Waterloo Road, the show revisits Chlo's tragic death storyline as an inquest is held. Elsewhere, bossy schoolteacher Neil finds himself under scrutiny over the death of his wife. Here's a full collection of seven big moments to look out for in next week's...
Are Emmerdale's Cathy and Heath Hope related in real life?
Emmerdale spoilers follow. It's a busy time for Bob Hope on Emmerdale this week, as he finds himself playing referee between his children Cathy and Heath. Tuesday night's episode (January 24) saw Cathy lose her temper with her family during a row at the café, which led to her smashing up her brother Heath's guitar as her anger escalated.
Coronation Street's Hope Stape makes a shock revenge plan after sad death
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Hope Stape is set to make a shocking revenge plan after the death of her chinchilla Cilla on Coronation Street. In new scenes airing this week, Hope's new pet (which she was given by Fiz and Tyrone in an attempt to distract her attention away from late serial killer father John) meets a gruesome fate at the hands of Kirk and Beth Sutherland's dog Peanut as she takes care of the pooch.
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 Spoilers: One Couple Might Not Make It to Decision Day
A trailer for the new season of 'Married at First Sight' contains clues that Mackinley and Domynique might divorce before Decision Day.
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the Former Castmate That He Told, ‘Don’t Go Back to the Soap’
The Emmy winner believed that his co-star had what it took to make it. It sounds funny, but sometimes, the best thing you can tell someone you admire is “Nope, don’t come back.” So Maurice Benard explained during the first State of Mind episode of 2023. (Watch it in full below.) Speaking with Sarah Joy Brown, aka the first of the Carlys with whom General Hospital paired him as Sonny, he admitted that he’d once told one of his on-screen sons not to make a U-turn to Port Charles: Bryan Craig, who played Morgan.
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
Sheila's trial brings two soap vets to The Bold and the Beautiul
Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Fan Favorite Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
It’s the beginning of the end…. Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?
EastEnders fuels affair theories as Denise and Ravi get close again
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' latest spoilers may fuel the speculation about a potential affair between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati. Denise recently confided in Ravi at the club after experiencing some trouble at home with Jack and his daughter Amy. When Ravi got caught up in the moment and leaned...
Coronation Street star Jane Danson reveals Leanne's fury over Nick's secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Leanne Battersby actress Jane Danson has teased the imminent fireworks lit by Nick Tilsley's Corrie secret. Next week, Nick finally confesses to his other half that Damon Hay is in fact villain Harvey Gaskell's brother and, right under her nose, he's been using the Bistro for drug drops.
Hollyoaks' Bobby Costello makes a shocking confession as his sentence is revealed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks saw Bobby Costello finally confess his involvement in the death of Verity Hutchinson. As viewers already know, Bobby is responsible for killing Verity after she discovered he was responsible for Sylver's death. However, Wednesday's (January 25) episode saw the troubled child finally come clean about everything to his mum.
Hollyoaks films Juliet and Peri scenes on location for a special episode
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks stars Niamh Blackshaw and Ruby O'Donnell have been spotted filming some big new scenes on location. Cast and crew have travelled to Brighton to work on an episode centring around Niamh and Ruby's popular characters Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax. Paparazzi photographers caught the Hollyoaks team...
Coronation Street reveals urgent Alya Nazir update after stabbing
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired an urgent update on Alya Nazir's health after being stabbed. Alya was rushed into life-saving surgery at the end of Wednesday's (January 25) episode after she bravely saved Councillor Maria Connor from being attacked by extremist Blake. Maria had been holding a...
Coronation Street reveals Eileen Grimshaw's return story after show break
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has unveiled its plans for Eileen Grimshaw's return after star Sue Cleaver's recent break from the show. Fans will know that Sue took some time away from the soap late last year in order to appear on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where she became the third celebrity to be evicted. Eileen was written out of the show temporarily, after being invited to Thailand by her son Jason.
EastEnders' Zack Hudson finds a confidante in HIV storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will show Zack Hudson finding a confidante in his ongoing HIV storyline. The chef, who is played by James Farrar, tested positive for the virus last week, but he’s had nobody to confide in following his diagnoses. In scenes set to air next week, Zack...
EastEnders to introduce newcomer Jed for Sonia Fowler story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is set to introduce newcomer Jed, who will play a vital role in Sonia Fowler’s story. In scenes that air next week on the long-running soap, Bradley Jaden joins the cast as Jed, a lodger who moves in with Sonia as she tries to resolve some of her financial issues.
