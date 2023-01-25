ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

STORM WATCH: Wet snow, cold rain and gusty winds in New York City

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Steady rain this afternoon with chilly temps in the 40s.

NEXT: Dry and windy Thursday with temps falling throughout the day.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be gusty downpours arriving this evening with thunderstorms possible between 7-10 p.m.

There is a coastal flood advisory in effect for New York City for high tide cycles between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. for Brooklyn and midnight and 5 a.m. for the Bronx. High tide cycles are different between Long Island Sound and the ocean. Minor flooding is possible in the most prone areas due to the gusty east wind and tides.

Overnight: Drying out with strong gusts. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny, windy with falling temps. Highs near 43. Lows near 31.

Friday: Partly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs near 41. Lows near 34.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 47. Lows near 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and chilly, chance of sprinkles. Highs near 48. Lows near 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze. Highs near 44. Lows near 34.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 41. Lows near 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and chilly. Highs near 43. Lows near 31.

