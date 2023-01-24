ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Nucor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.24%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 20 years ago, it...
Benzinga

GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Benzinga

'I Say, Thumbs Up:' Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 25% Over Last Month

When asked about Li Auto Inc LI, Cramer said Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk likes the Chinese automakers. "Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?" Cramer said "thumbs up" to MP Materials Corp MP. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. When...
Benzinga

KaJ Labs Confirms 200m LITHO Token Burn Schedule, Supports Listing Terra Luna Classic on Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - KaJ Labs has confirmed the upcoming 200M token burn schedule for Lithosphere network's native token, LITHO. LITHO allocated for the burn events will come from KaJ Labs and founder Joel Kasr's allocation contingent on approval from KaJ Labs' board of directors. The burn events will lead to the reduction of Litho's max supply to 800 million from 1 billion once the main network goes live in 2023. The burn events are apart of Lithosphere's updated roadmap for continued, long-term network sustainability.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price has decreased 6.22% over the past 24 hours to $11.33. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 34.0%, moving from $8.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...

