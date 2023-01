OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has found that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor Debbie Sloan Smith. The DA’s Office received a nearly 200-page report from the Office of the State Auditor in January of 202 that alleged Smith used her role as mayor to derive a direct benefit from the Town by purchasing the old police department on West 3rd Street in 2018 and used inside information not available to the public for personal gain.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO