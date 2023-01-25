Janice Lavern Gates, 65 passed away peacefully on January 12th, 2023, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born August 12th, 1957, in Crescent City, California, the daughter of Samuel and Charlene Gates. She had one of the biggest hearts and loved her family reunions. She had a passion for reading and was a volunteer at the Klamath falls City Library for years. Janice is preceded in death by her mother Charlene Gates and father Samuel Gates and sister-in-law Rachelle (Shelly) Gates. She is survived by her brother Dwayne Gates, sister Sheryl Gates, brothers Mark (Julie) Gates, Darryl Gates, Herschel (Meg) Gates, and Charles Gates, and numerous nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time.

