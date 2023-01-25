Read full article on original website
Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update
The Paris-Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows one fatality and 100 active cases of the virus. There were 19 positive PCR tests and 15 positive Antigen tests. Actual numbers may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting their results.
countylinemagazine.com
Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro
Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Is Getting Another Eiffel Tower
Councilman Clayton Pilgrim told the City Council Monday that there were plans for a replica of Paris’ Eiffel Tower with a red cowboy hat at Cox Field. In addition, private individuals would fund a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal for around $14,000.
Hopkins County Records – Jan. 24, 2023
Charles D Coffey and Cynthia R Coffey to Ignacio Gutierrez Linarez and Maria Jacoba Sanchez; tract in the Agaton Caro survey. Caleb Lewis and Kristen Lewis to Madalyn Evans and Rodney Evans; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Robinson-Bennet Construction INC to Kyle Robinson and Lisa Robinson; tract in...
countylinemagazine.com
Mark Wills Performs Country Hits
Mark Wills brings his passionate country voice and lasting hits to the Greenville Municipal Auditorium at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 19. The Atlanta, Georgia, native released eight top-10 hits in the 1990s and early 2000s — including “Wish You Were Here” and “I Do (Cherish You).”
Filing Continues For Sulphur Springs City Council
Sulphur Springs City Secretary Natalie Darrow reports that only two candidates have filed for Places on the Sulphur Springs City Council as of Monday morning, January 23, 2023. Two Places, 6 & 7, are up for election on the upcoming May ballot. John A. Sellers, a current council member and previous city mayor has filed his application for candidacy for Place 7 on Sulphur Springs City Council. Tyler Law has filed his application for candidacy for Place 6, which is currently taken by Doug Moore. Doug Moore has yet to reapply for candidacy for his Place.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of Cedar Wednesday morning at 8:55. A person reported that they were overseeing the home while the owner was away. Someone had used a window to access the residence, and they had moved several items around inside. The reporting person could only describe a few things that were missing. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County SKYWARN
The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program is in partnership with the City of Paris. There is no cost to attend this class, and no registration is required.
Ranked Lady Tigers remain undefeated with home win over Tyler High
Ranked Lady Tigers remain undefeated with home win over Tyler High News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 22:34 Image Mount Pleasant’s Morgan “Pinkie” Brooks puts up a layup during Friday’s game. The Lady Tigers remained undefeated with a 40-34 win at home over Tyler High. Mount Pleasant traveled to Whitehouse Tuesday and will host Hallsville Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD ...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A previous version of this story incorrectly listed Sherman, TX as the dateline. This incident happened in Paris, Texas. We regret this mistake. Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
KXII.com
Murder arrest made in Denison shooting
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One young man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting at a Denison home early Wednesday morning. Around 2 a.m. both Denison Fire and Police responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive, where one young man was shot and another was taken into custody.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information
Sometime between January 14 and January 20, someone entered onto property located on the 300-block of Titus County Road 2910 near the Blodgett Community. They took a trailer from inside a locked, fenced-in area. The trailer is a black Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer and measures 8 1/2 ft wide...
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
easttexasradio.com
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
