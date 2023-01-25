Richard Lawrence Booth, 88 passed away, surrounded by his family, in Klamath Falls on January 18, 2023. Richard will be missed by many family and friends. A visitation is planned on January 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. and military honors graveside, at Klamath Memorial park, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Reception to follow services at the VFW, 515 Klamath Avenue. Full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com .

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO