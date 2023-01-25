Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
butlerradio.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
Victim in Parkway East crash near turnpike early Thursday has been identified
A passenger in a van was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fannie Stoltzfus, 84, of Romulus. The van was traveling near the on-ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers...
wtae.com
1 killed after crash shuts down PA turnpike entrance ramps in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A deadly crash shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance ramps from Route 22 East and Interstate 376 East in Monroeville on Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. State police said a van lost control, hitting a guiderail and then driving down an...
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Vehicle crashes into pole, causing Allegheny County road closure
Gibsonia Road, Route 910, is closed at Fawn Valley Shopping Plaza due to a vehicle crash and a utility pole being knocked down. A member of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company told Channel 11 that a second pole fell, so they anticipate the road will be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.
wccsradio.com
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
butlerradio.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
butlerradio.com
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex man sentenced for scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing has been handed down for the second of two Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, was found guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
explore venango
Oil City Teen Injured in Crash on Wallaceville Road
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Wallaceville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Wallaceville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
WFMJ.com
Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents
A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
