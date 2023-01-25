ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Route 8 Closed in Venango County

Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
wccsradio.com

WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES

The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County

A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
butlerradio.com

Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash

The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash

Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Oil City Teen Injured in Crash on Wallaceville Road

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was taken to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash that happened on Wallaceville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Wallaceville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
OIL CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents

A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
SHARON, PA

