Yakima Police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting at the Circle K store at 18th Street and East Nob Hill Blvd. Three people were killed by the gunman, 21-year-old Jarid Haddock who then took his own life hours after the attack. We have learned the names of the three people killed in the deadly shooting. Court documents say they are 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett, 40-year-old Nikki Godfrey and 65-year-old Roy Knoeb Jr. autopsies on all the bodies are expected to be finished today. Police say Howlett was shot in his vehicle at near the gas pumps. The other two died after being shot inside the store.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO