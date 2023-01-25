ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
yaktrinews.com

YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Authorities May Never Know The Motive In Tuesday’s Killings

Yakima Police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting at the Circle K store at 18th Street and East Nob Hill Blvd. Three people were killed by the gunman, 21-year-old Jarid Haddock who then took his own life hours after the attack. We have learned the names of the three people killed in the deadly shooting. Court documents say they are 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett, 40-year-old Nikki Godfrey and 65-year-old Roy Knoeb Jr. autopsies on all the bodies are expected to be finished today. Police say Howlett was shot in his vehicle at near the gas pumps. The other two died after being shot inside the store.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting

A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead

YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

UPDATE: North 1st Street now open, no explosive device found

YAKIMA, Wash. - 1:15 p.m. Investigators said the suspicious object ended up not being an explosive. North 1st Street has since been reopened. Authorities confirmed this event is not connected to the ongoing Circle K deadly shooting investigation. 11 a.m. The Yakima Police Department has shut down 1st Street between...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Watch Your Speed Yakima Officers Watching Your Driving

If you don't speed and follow all traffic laws it's likely you haven't been stopped by a Yakima Police Officer during the ongoing emphasis patrol in the city. During the past 6 months Yakima police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations and the emphasis patrols continue.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

'Nikki, Roy & Jeffrey': Yakima community mourns Circle K shooting victims

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members, families and friends of the three victims in the Yakima Circle K shooting gathered at the gas station Thursday to cleanse the space of the tragic violence that occurred there and remember the lives lost. They remembered Nikki Godfrey, whose friend, Ron, said made...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspicious object closes parts of N. 1st St in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police Department, officers were called to N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. When officers arrived they say they located the object and it was wrapped in tape. YPD says it called the Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team to remove the object. Police say N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street is closed and to use alternate routes.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy