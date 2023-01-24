ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC

Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season

Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
BBC

Anthony Gordon: Newcastle agree £45m deal for Everton forward

Newcastle United are close to signing Everton's Anthony Gordon after the clubs agreed a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. Gordon was back at Everton's Finch Farm training headquarters on Friday after being absent this week. It now seems certain the formalities of the 21-year-old forward's move to...
BBC

Rochdale sign striker D'Mani Mellor and left-back Owen Dodgson on loan

Rochdale have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker D'Mani Mellor and Burnley left-back Owen Dodgson on loan. Both players are products of Manchester United's academy system, and have joined until the end of the season. Mellor, 22, joined the Chairboys in the summer and has scored once in 12 games for Gareth...
BBC

Ryan Porteous: Watford complete signing of Hibernian and Scotland defender

Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous for what Hibernian say is a "significant six-figure" fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international, who made 157 appearances for Hibs, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal. His final game was last weekend's Scottish Cup home tie against Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who won 3-0. "He's a ball-playing...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers

New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round

Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
SB Nation

Match Preview: Fulham v Sunderland - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(PL) Fulham v Sunderland (CHA) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is not available. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...
SB Nation

Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC

Premier 15s: Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury maintain 100% start as top four all win

Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury extended their winning start to the Premier 15s campaign to nine matches with a 41-7 victory at home to Sale Sharks. They maintained a four-point advantage over second-placed Exeter Chiefs, who won 84-0 at Wasps. There was no change in the top four, with bonus-point wins for Harlequins,...
BBC

Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations

Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
BBC

Bristol rugby player inquest to examine hospital treatment

An inquest into the death of a university rugby player will examine if doctors failed to spot the early signs of a serious infection. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was taken to a hospital in Bristol after dislocating her hip in a University of the West of England (UWE) rugby match on 9 March.

