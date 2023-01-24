Read full article on original website
Soccer-Liverpool need more improvement, says Klopp after FA Cup exit
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Liverpool have improved in the last two weeks but still need to get better, manager Juergen Klopp said after the FA Cup holders were knocked out of the competition by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle agree £45m deal for Everton forward
Newcastle United are close to signing Everton's Anthony Gordon after the clubs agreed a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. Gordon was back at Everton's Finch Farm training headquarters on Friday after being absent this week. It now seems certain the formalities of the 21-year-old forward's move to...
BBC
Rochdale sign striker D'Mani Mellor and left-back Owen Dodgson on loan
Rochdale have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker D'Mani Mellor and Burnley left-back Owen Dodgson on loan. Both players are products of Manchester United's academy system, and have joined until the end of the season. Mellor, 22, joined the Chairboys in the summer and has scored once in 12 games for Gareth...
Soccer-Iheanacho sends Leicester into FA Cup fifth round, Leeds also win
WALSALL, England, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Kelechi Iheanacho spared Leicester City from a potential FA Cup giant-killing as his second-half goal saw the Foxes beat fourth-tier Walsall 1-0 and progress to the fifth round on Saturday, while Leeds advanced with a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley.
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Watford complete signing of Hibernian and Scotland defender
Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous for what Hibernian say is a "significant six-figure" fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international, who made 157 appearances for Hibs, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal. His final game was last weekend's Scottish Cup home tie against Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who won 3-0. "He's a ball-playing...
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Fulham v Sunderland - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(PL) Fulham v Sunderland (CHA) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is not available. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC
Premier 15s: Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury maintain 100% start as top four all win
Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury extended their winning start to the Premier 15s campaign to nine matches with a 41-7 victory at home to Sale Sharks. They maintained a four-point advantage over second-placed Exeter Chiefs, who won 84-0 at Wasps. There was no change in the top four, with bonus-point wins for Harlequins,...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions reveal: full squad released
Check out who’s now available in FUT packs.
Soccer-Martinez strikes twice as Inter recover to beat Cremonese 2-1
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez grabbed a double as his second-placed side fought back to earn a 2-1 win at basement club Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday.
BBC
Bristol rugby player inquest to examine hospital treatment
An inquest into the death of a university rugby player will examine if doctors failed to spot the early signs of a serious infection. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was taken to a hospital in Bristol after dislocating her hip in a University of the West of England (UWE) rugby match on 9 March.
