California State

via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Up By 7%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 7.25% up. Canopy Growth’s last close was $2.76, 71.28% below its 52-week high of $9.61. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Canopy Growth (CGC) falling 0% to $2.76. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 34.29% in 21 sessions from $0.35 at 2023-01-06, to $0.47 at 22:33 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
msn.com

2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023

The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue

U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
via.news

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped by a staggering 30.71% in 21 sessions from $42.39 at 2022-12-27, to $55.41 at 22:31 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
msn.com

2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now

Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
via.news

Whitestone REIT, MDU Resources Group, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Whitestone REIT (WSR), MDU Resources Group (MDU), Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Whitestone REIT (WSR) 4.66% 2023-01-16 23:13:06. MDU Resources Group (MDU) 2.88% 2023-01-14 17:11:08. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) 2.22%...
INDIANA STATE

