Pekin, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Henryville High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern High School - Pekin on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
scottsburgathletics.com
Warriorette Varsity Basketball beats Jeffersonville 77 – 75
Warriorette Varsity defeated Jeffersonville 77-75 to improve to 18-4 – the most wins in a season since the 1994-95 season when the Warriorettes went 20-4. Katrina Cooper’s career high 28 points led the way for Scottsburg. Warriorette Scoring: Cooper 28, Richardson 17, Fouts 12, Hiler 10, Stutsman 8,...
rrsn.com
Coaches Michael Adams, Donna Buckley eager to see new State Tournament format
Coaches Michael Adams, Donna Buckley eager to see new State Tournament format. With 457 wins throughout his 32-year boys basketball coaching career, Michael Adams can’t recall every victory in detail, but the former Evansville Reitz mainstay vividly remembers the atmospheres. No more so than during Hoosier Hysteria. A cherished...
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
vincennespbs.org
Lincoln Bridge approach renovations on pace
It’s been over two weeks since the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was closed over the Wabash. Repairs have gotten underway on parts of the bridge near the George Rogers Clark Memorial which links Indiana and Illinois in downtown Vincennes. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Ranger Joe Herron says workers...
Scott Rolen’s former coach proud of his HOF selection
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Scott Rolen’s Pro Baseball Hall of Fame induction was announced last night. Rolen played at Jasper High School where Terry Gobert is still serving as the coach. Gobert said what made Rolen a Hall of Famer was he had no weaknesses in his play. “He was a very effective hitter. I’ve […]
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools announces names of 2 new elementary schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools named its two new elementary schools on Tuesday. In Jeffersonville, Wilson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary will merge to become Pike Elementary. The name is a reference to the schools' locations on Charlestown Pike. In Charlestown, Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge...
witzamfm.com
WITZ School and Business Closings and Delays Jan. 25th
Local Sources- Winter Weather has forced some delays and closings in our listening area. No morning or afternoon Color My World Pre-School classes. Divine Providence Adoration Chapel at Precious Blood is closed until 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.
kentuckytoday.com
Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/tc6mFDdAxb https://t.co/k8tnt9Afo4. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get...
14news.com
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Schmitt selected to represent District 1 on County Council
Daryl Schmitt will finish Craig Greulich’s term on the Dubois County Council after being selected by caucus on Saturday at the Jasper Train Depot. The District 1 seat was vacated by Craig Greulich when he was selected by caucus to finish Kitty Merkley’s term as Dubois County Treasurer earlier this month. Greulich was re-elected to his seat on the council in November before Merkley announced her intention to step down.
vincennespbs.org
Wednesday storm puts area into Winter Storm Watch
Knox, Sullivan, and Greene Counties fall into a Winter Storm Watch area for a possible storm predicted for Wednesday. The watch is in effect from 1 am Wednesday to 4 pm Eastern Time. The watch extends north of those counties on into West Central and Central Indiana. Weather officials are...
wdrb.com
Snow & Rain Mix Likely Early Wednesday
Another week, another opportunity for some to see snow and others to get left out with cold rain. This system moving into our area tomorrow is a very complex one, so we are going to dive into some of the science we don't have the time to talk about on TV in this blog and explain possible outcomes to you for what is on the way overnight.
korncountry.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbus, Franklin, Greensburg
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has now declared a Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Johnson, Brown, and Decatur Counties beginning early morning on Wednesday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected...
hot96.com
Jasper Native Takes His Place In One Of Baseball’s Highest Honors
Elected with five votes to spare, Jasper native and third baseman Scott Rolen takes his place Tuesday in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen is a seven-time all star, and eight-time golden glove recipient. He is he 18th third basement elected to the Hall by the Baseball Writers Association.
Local News Digital
All safe after bomb, gun threats at Jennings County schools
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) is conducting an investigation after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Jennings County High School on Thursday. A separate threat of a gun on campus at Jennings County Middle School was made after the evacuation and investigators ultimately determined the schools were safe after extensive searches of both.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
