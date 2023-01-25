ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Related
WBTV

Day 4: First witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The newly-seated jury in the trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will hear from the first witnesses in the case when court resumes Thursday morning. Within hours of being selected as jurors in the trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, they heard graphic depictions...
WBTV

LIVE BLOG: Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening arguments set for 3 p.m.

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is set to continue Wednesday afternoon with opening statements from the prosecution and defense after 12 jurors and six alternates were selected earlier in the day. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their youngest son,...
ISLANDTON, SC

