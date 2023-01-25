Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Day 4: First witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The newly-seated jury in the trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will hear from the first witnesses in the case when court resumes Thursday morning. Within hours of being selected as jurors in the trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, they heard graphic depictions...
WBTV
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: 12 primary jurors, alternates selected in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - After qualifying hundreds of people as potential jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the prosecution and defense have settled on the 12 who will hear the case and six alternates who will be ready to step in if necessary. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of...
WBTV
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening arguments set for 3 p.m.
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is set to continue Wednesday afternoon with opening statements from the prosecution and defense after 12 jurors and six alternates were selected earlier in the day. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their youngest son,...
Comments / 0