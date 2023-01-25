Read full article on original website
Related
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
solarpowerworldonline.com
Inverters help combat PID as solar technology evolves
Potential induced degradation (PID) has haunted the solar industry since its origin. This phenomenon happens when the high-voltage DC side of a solar project is installed next to other equipment with differing voltage. The discrepancy can induce sodium migration, where electrons enclosed in module glass escape and speed up module degradation.
Building Design & Construction
How modular solutions can help address skyrocketing construction costs
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen record-high construction costs and delays that have affected almost every industry across the country. And, with the most recent report from CBRE, it's clear construction costs will continue to rise. The global real estate services firm has predicted a staggering...
aiexpress.io
CoreWeave Acquires Conductor Technologies
CoreWeave, a Roseland, NJ-based specialised cloud supplier constructed for large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, acquired Conductor Applied sciences, the Oakland, CA-based developer of the Conductor cloud-based activity administration service that simplifies entry to cloud assets at scale. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Conductor is a safe cloud-based platform that...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
freightwaves.com
Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order
Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
CAES to Provide Northrop Grumman M-Code GPS Antennas for Precision Guidance Kits
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, announced today it has been awarded a contract valued at more than $24 million from Northrop Grumman to provide M-Code GPS antennas to support Precision Guidance Kits (PGK). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005477/en/ (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
aiexpress.io
Pegasus Tech Ventures Launches US $100M Fund with Denka Company
Pegasus Tech Ventures, a San Jose, CA-based international enterprise capital agency devoted to supporting company innovation, established a $100m company fund with Denka Company Limited, a significant Japanese chemical substances, supplies science, and life science firm. The brand new fund marks the entry of the 107 year-old chemical firm into...
freightwaves.com
DHL Supply Chain widens promising electric truck pilot program
To address the ongoing climate crisis and slow global warming, governments, corporations and organizations across the globe have set their sights on a greener future. The logistics industry, specifically, has upped its focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices over the past few years. For transportation providers, this means taking a critical look at the viability of electric vehicles as part of everyday operations.
aiexpress.io
Harness Acquires Propelo
Harness, a San Francisco, CA-based Fashionable Software program Supply Platform™ firm, acuired Propelo, Inc., a Sunnyvale, California-based business chief in engineering productiveness. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition expands Harness’ software program supply platform with Propelo’s engineering insights to offer enterprises actionable knowledge to measure...
aiexpress.io
Scythe Robotics Secures $42M Series B Financing
Scythe Robotics, a Longmont, Colorado, CO-based supplier of commercial-grade autonomous options, raised $42M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Power Affect Companions with participation from ArcTern Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and Amazon’s Alexa Fund, True Ventures, Impressed Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Babylist Acquires Expectful
Babylist, an Oakland, CA-based supplier of a market and commerce vacation spot for child, acquired Expectful, a New York-based well being and wellness app and media web site. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Babylist will broaden its attain to new audiences and content material...
aiexpress.io
Relay Robotics expands senior product leadership team
Relay Robotics, a developer of cell service robots for the hospitality, healthcare, and actual property industries, added three key executives to its product workforce. Matt Townsend joins as VP of software program engineering, Eric Nguyen was named VP of product administration and Jason Hu was named senior designer. “We’re excited...
aiexpress.io
Robotic Actuator Market Comprehensive Insights, Research Analysis and Competitive Outlook for Future 2023- THK, Parker, ABB, Tsubakimoto Chain, PI (Physik Instrumente) L.P, SMC
The robotic Actuator Market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to develop at a CAGR of 13.10% in the course of the forecast interval 2023-2032. Robotic Actuator Market analysis report is an important supply of knowledge that provides current and upcoming technical...
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
aiexpress.io
GamesPad Acquires Mompozt
GamesPad, a Street City, British Virgin Islands-based supplier of a gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, acquired Mompozt, a Miami, FL-based video manufacturing studios specializing in high-quality animation and cinematic manufacturing. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, GamesPad will additional develop its ecosystem and can have...
aiexpress.io
Milltrust Ventures and Earth First Food Ventures Launch Smart Protein Fund
Milltrust Ventures, a London, UK and Singapore-based enterprise funding arm of Milltrust International, launched the Good Protein Fund. Established in partnership with Earth First Food Ventures, a meals tech enterprise capital platform with a presence in Switzerland, US, India, Brazil, and Greece, the fund will spend money on the main various protein corporations of tomorrow targeted on plant-based proteins, cultivated meat, and fermentation applied sciences, in addition to the infrastructure that may assist scale this rising business.
Comments / 0