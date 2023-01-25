Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Celebrate Winter With the 10-Day Great Northern Festival
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can get out at embrace winter with the Great Northern Festival in the Twin Cities. It is an event that was started in 2017 by Eric Dayton along with three already well-established festivals the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and the City of Lakes Loppet.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend
As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year
Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
thriftyminnesota.com
Angry Minnow Vintage Warehouse Sale
We found another not be missed Warehouse sale! The Angry Minnow Vintage Warehouse sale takes place Jan 27th-28th. I discovered Angry Minnow Vintage several years ago and they’ve been expanding ever since. You might recognize the name from their booth at the State Fair or perhaps some of the...
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
“Theft sucks” — This Minnesota Restaurant Just Wants It’s Custom Bottles Back
Theft sucks. Small business owners put it all on the line to open up their businesses and when things go missing and you have to replace them, those costs can be enough where changes can and might happen. One small Minnesota business took to social media over missing custom containers, citing the high cost of replacement. All they want from their customers/clients? Just return the bottles.
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!
The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
Wild Turkey Is Terrorizing Minnesota Neighborhood
Imagine living peacefully in your own neighborhood and suddenly things change and you are on guard every time you venture out of your home. That's what seems to be happening in a mobile home park in Coon Rapids. A crazy wild turkey has moved into the neighborhood and has taken over, according to the residents.
