Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
Frosty Fobbe Moves into Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) - A Buffalo resident saw an opportunity in all the snow we’ve had this year. Eric Fobbe has built a nearly 30-foot high, 20-foot wide snowman in his front yard on the South side of Buffalo. Construction took over 40 hours last weekend. While some of...
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
“Theft sucks” — This Minnesota Restaurant Just Wants It’s Custom Bottles Back
Theft sucks. Small business owners put it all on the line to open up their businesses and when things go missing and you have to replace them, those costs can be enough where changes can and might happen. One small Minnesota business took to social media over missing custom containers, citing the high cost of replacement. All they want from their customers/clients? Just return the bottles.
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Sometimes You Just Wanna Break Something- MN Business Offers That Chance
This new business idea is either a really, really good one or a really really bad one. I'm thinking, for now, it's probably brilliant!. If you've ever been the person in traffic, flipping off the driver in front of you because they just weren't going fast enough for you; If you went to the drive-thru at your favorite fast food restaurant and told them off because they switched from Pepsi to Coke products; If you are no longer friends with your best friend because of opposing political views, or if you just lost your mind because your favorite team just lost in the playoffs... I might have just the thing for you.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Jurassic Quest Coming to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - The Minneapolis Convention Center is going back in time this weekend. Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, runs this weekend, January 27th through the 29th. Jurassic Quest features some of the largest photo-realistic dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.
The New Climbing Zone At Mall Of America Looks Epic!
The Mall of America has added a new feature to keep folks active and entertained. The "ClimbZone" attraction is now open near Nickelodeon Universe. With over 40 walls to choose from, ClimbZone lets you self-belay up 25 feet to save Rapunzel from her tower, 30 feet up our giant bookcase, and 35 feet to the top of a quintessential harbor lighthouse. Still not high enough? Take the ultimate climbing challenge up our very own Mount Rushmore, peaking at 40 feet! Featuring varying difficulty levels, ClimbZone is a destination for adventurers of all ages!
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!
The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
Xcel Wants Monticello Nuclear Plant Extension
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has applied to keep the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant producing power through 2050. The Monticello plant is the largest employer and local taxpayer in the city, and, if the license extension is approved, will be the only single-unit boiling water reactor licensed for more than 60 working years.
Two Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking in Mall Parking Lot
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – Two men have been sentenced to prison for the armed carjacking of a woman in a mall parking lot. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bell and 23-year-old Jack Piche both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced on Friday. Bell received just 10 years in prison. Piche was sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.
St. Cloud Man Hurt In Crash on I-94 in Wright County
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Wright County Monday morning. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Westbound I-94 in Otsego. The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Ayanle Mussie was heading west on I-94 when he crossed the center line and crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0