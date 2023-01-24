Read full article on original website
Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
SCSU Students Participating in Unique Scientific Study
St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
Kloos Named President of SCTCC
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College didn’t have to go far to find their new president. The Minnesota State Board of Trustees has named Lori Kloos president effective immediately. Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra made the announcement. Lori is a dedicated and principled leader...
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
Yes, Minnesota is a Fast Talking State! But is it the Fastest?
As long as I live I don't think I'll ever forget the conversation my mom (From Minnesota) had with her cousin Ida (from Georgia), when I was about 10 years old. It was just a general conversation of catching up on what was going on with my grandparents and when my mom paused for a breath, I heard mom's cousin drawl;
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Gearing Up For Legal Recreational Pot
It appears that legal recreational marijuana could become a reality in Minnesota in the near future and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing to battle any restrictions relating to cannabis users owning guns in Minnesota. Just last week the Minnesota House Judiciary Committee passed the recreational cannabis bill. According...
MDA Offers Grants for Fresh Food
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Businesses can get help to get fresh, healthy food to their customers thanks to new grant programs. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Good Food Access Program. The GFAP is intended to help businesses provide better access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods in underserved communities.
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
This Egg Alternative Might Save You Some Serious Cash In Minnesota
I was at the grocery store the other day, and as I was looking at the eggs, determining what was an affordable price point, a gentleman looked at me and said, "Won't be able to buy eggs pretty soon!" I'm pretty sure he was aggravated at the skyrocketing price of eggs.
A Minnesota Team Just Won The World Snow Sculpting Championship’s In Stillwater!
It only makes sense that the winning team at the World Snow Sculpting Championships held this past week in Stillwater came from a state that gets snow, what's even better is that the winning team came from Minnesota. A big congrats to all of the teams that competed in the...
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
Need Summer? Favorite Summer Beer is Coming Back to Minnesota Early
When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!
The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
Pothole Season Is Starting Early This Year In Minnesota
The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. Pothole season is starting a bit early...
Paramount Executive Director To Step Down in August
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts has announced he will step down later this year. Bob Johnson announced Wednesday he will step down from his role on August 31st. During his tenure at the Paramount, Johnson was responsible for a number...
New St. Cloud River Crossing Study Highlighted at Open Houses
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Stantec Consultants are ready to unveil the results of their Mississippi River Bridge Planning Study. There will be two open house meetings in the next week to choose from. The first open house will be Wednesday at the Crestview Shoppes at 3031 Roosevelt Road from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The second open house will be Monday, January 30th in the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
