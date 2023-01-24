ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

SCSU Students Participating in Unique Scientific Study

St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Kloos Named President of SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College didn’t have to go far to find their new president. The Minnesota State Board of Trustees has named Lori Kloos president effective immediately. Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra made the announcement. Lori is a dedicated and principled leader...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Gearing Up For Legal Recreational Pot

It appears that legal recreational marijuana could become a reality in Minnesota in the near future and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing to battle any restrictions relating to cannabis users owning guns in Minnesota. Just last week the Minnesota House Judiciary Committee passed the recreational cannabis bill. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MDA Offers Grants for Fresh Food

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Businesses can get help to get fresh, healthy food to their customers thanks to new grant programs. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Good Food Access Program. The GFAP is intended to help businesses provide better access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods in underserved communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!

The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Paramount Executive Director To Step Down in August

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts has announced he will step down later this year. Bob Johnson announced Wednesday he will step down from his role on August 31st. During his tenure at the Paramount, Johnson was responsible for a number...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

New St. Cloud River Crossing Study Highlighted at Open Houses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Stantec Consultants are ready to unveil the results of their Mississippi River Bridge Planning Study. There will be two open house meetings in the next week to choose from. The first open house will be Wednesday at the Crestview Shoppes at 3031 Roosevelt Road from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The second open house will be Monday, January 30th in the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy