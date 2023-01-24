ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox in talks with two-time Gold Glove catcher

The Red Sox are discussing a deal with free-agent catcher Roberto Perez, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com (Twitter link). Boston already added Jorge Alfaro on a minor league deal this winter and also picked up Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins in October (later passing him through outright waivers as well), but the front office is still exploring other potential options behind the dish.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker

Red Sox acquire INF Adalberto Mondesi from Royals

The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in exchange for left-hander Josh Taylor. Boston also will receive a player to be named later. The Red Sox fortify their middle infield with Mondesi, who is mainly a shortstop but has also played 68...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz

The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez

The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Blue Jays Sign OF Wynton Bernard To MiLB Deal

One of the best stories in baseball last year is coming to Toronto. The Blue Jays have signed 31-year-old outfielder Wynton Bernard to a minor league deal, Robert Murray reports. After 10 seasons in the minors and over 800 MiLB games, Bernard made his MLB debut last season with Colorado and his mother's reaction to the long-awaited call-up quickly went viral on social media.
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign left-hander Matt Dermody to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed free agent left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Dermody, 32, was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2013 amateur...
BOSTON, MA

