Roblox Pixel Piece is another One Piece themed game that will be releasing for the platform. In this experience, you will be able to sail the seas and visit the various islands that populate the region. As you do, you will be confronted with grueling challenges, enemies, raids, and dungeons to defeat! To help you on your adventure, make sure to locate powerful devil fruit that will give you mysterious powers. If you’re eagerly await the release of this game, we’ve got a countdown ticking down until the launch!

10 HOURS AGO