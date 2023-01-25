Read full article on original website
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Roblox Pixel Piece Countdown
Roblox Pixel Piece is another One Piece themed game that will be releasing for the platform. In this experience, you will be able to sail the seas and visit the various islands that populate the region. As you do, you will be confronted with grueling challenges, enemies, raids, and dungeons to defeat! To help you on your adventure, make sure to locate powerful devil fruit that will give you mysterious powers. If you’re eagerly await the release of this game, we’ve got a countdown ticking down until the launch!
Gold Lock Online Trello Link, Wiki, & Discord Server (January 2023)
Roblox Gold Lock Online is an experience created by the developers at Orchestra. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
