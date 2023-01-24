ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Salon

Dozens of new state bills show "startling evolution" of anti-trans legislation

Demonstrators carry signs in support of trans-children and gender affirmation treatments during a rally outside of Boston Childrens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 18, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel...
KANSAS STATE
KDAF

Texas senator introduces new Uvalde-related legislation

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In a Tuesday press conference surrounded by teary-eyed families of the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary mass school shooting, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced a new set of legislation related to the Uvalde massacre. “This has to be the session where we do something,” he said. “It cannot be […]
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate adopts resolution condemning protection of lesser prairie chicken

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate suspended rules and took emergency action Monday to adopt a resolution condemning federal protection of the lesser prairie chicken. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, introduced the resolution on the Senate floor immediately before making the motion to take a vote. The Senate adopted the resolution, which is sponsored […] The post Kansas Senate adopts resolution condemning protection of lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON — Following a mass shooting on the eve of Lunar New Year in which 11 people in a predominantly Asian neighborhood in California were killed, President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons. Communities across America “have been struck by tragedy after tragedy, including mass shootings from Colorado Springs to […] The post Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IOWA STATE
KIII TV3

Study: Texas is the 5th sleepiest state in America

TEXAS, USA — Raise your hand if you're a Texan that woke up this morning already thinking about the nap/sleep you'll get later!. Consider this an internet high-five 'cause I'm right there with you, and we're apparently not alone. Bet Texas usually focuses on sports betting, but they decided...
TEXAS STATE
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.

