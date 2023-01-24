Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
Related
wogx.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
fox35orlando.com
2 men arrested after robbing Florida Amazon worker at gunpoint: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men have been arrested after they reportedly robbed an Amazon worker and stole packages from the truck, Orange County deputies said. On Jan. 13 a witness flagged down deputies after they watched an Amazon Delivery Driver get robbed in the Caden Apartments at 1953 Americana Blvd.
thewestsidegazette.com
76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Saturday, a 76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police believe was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The terminally ill man, 77, was admitted to Advent Health Hospital three weeks ago with the intention of “ending it” if his health deteriorated further. The man intended to shoot himself but was physically unable to do so. According to Police Chief Jakari E. Young, his wife said she “couldn’t go through with it” after deciding to commit suicide. After that, the woman barricaded herself in the hospital room. She was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how the woman got into the hospital with a gun and whether the hospital had a metal detection security system. The exact weapon used in the shooting is also unknown.
Florida Corrections Officer Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will, Domestic Violence
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A corrections officer in Florida has been arrested after a domestic violence incident that happened in December. On Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Joshua Diaz of Kissimmee for Domestic Violence Battery (M1) and False Imprisonment (F3). Diaz is
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. at the Hudson Apartments on South Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Police said they believe the shooting...
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Police: Man arrested after being seen walking near West Melbourne school with rifle
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in West Melbourne said they worked to secure a school after reports of a man walking around with a rifle. Officers were called to search for a man with a gun near Pineapple Cove Classical Academy on Tuesday. The incident caused great concern and...
leesburg-news.com
City of Leesburg official helps 90-year-old ripped off by unscrupulous contractor
A City of Leesburg official provided valuable assistance to a 90-year-old resident ripped off by an apparently unscrupulous contractor. Tristan Sabatino, 38, of Summerfield, who has been doing business as Sabatino Customs LLC, was arrested Tuesday. A Leesburg police detective had obtained a warrant for Sabatino’s arrest after investigating a...
WESH
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
wogx.com
Florida woman accused of killing dying husband could be granted bond
New body camera video from Daytona Beach Police shows the moments officers found 76-year-old Ellen Gilland inside AdventHealth Daytona Beach holding a gun pointed at the entrance of her husband’s hospital room. Attorney Bert Barclay explains the possibility of bond.
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — The plan had been in the works for weeks: Ellen Gilland, 76, would fatally shoot her terminally ill, 77-year-old husband, Jerry, and then kill herself. But after shooting him in the head in an 11th-floor hospital room, she couldn’t carry through with the rest.
niceville.com
COVID relief fraud offenses land Kissimmee man in federal prison
OCALA, Fla. – A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for COVID relief fraud offensives in connection with multiple Paycheck Protection Program loans that totaled nearly $1.3 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Senior United States District Judge Gregory A. Presnell...
Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the...
cbs12.com
Man, nicknamed 'Dumbout' found with 81 grams of fentanyl: Police
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man, nicknamed 'Dumbout', was arrest after police say be became aggressive with officers and had fentanyl in his car. The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Tuesday night, the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested Deandre Sanders, 22. after he was found with 81 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle when he was pulled over by police.
WESH
Crews battle roaring apartment complex fire in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews were battling a roaring fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. Chopper 2 video captured flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a complex in the 4400 block of Semoran Boulevard. Orlando fire officials say no injuries have been reported. Officials say crews...
WESH
1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
Comments / 0