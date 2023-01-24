ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

fox35orlando.com

2 men arrested after robbing Florida Amazon worker at gunpoint: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men have been arrested after they reportedly robbed an Amazon worker and stole packages from the truck, Orange County deputies said. On Jan. 13 a witness flagged down deputies after they watched an Amazon Delivery Driver get robbed in the Caden Apartments at 1953 Americana Blvd.
ORLANDO, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Saturday, a 76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police believe was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The terminally ill man, 77, was admitted to Advent Health Hospital three weeks ago with the intention of “ending it” if his health deteriorated further. The man intended to shoot himself but was physically unable to do so. According to Police Chief Jakari E. Young, his wife said she “couldn’t go through with it” after deciding to commit suicide. After that, the woman barricaded herself in the hospital room. She was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how the woman got into the hospital with a gun and whether the hospital had a metal detection security system. The exact weapon used in the shooting is also unknown.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

City of Leesburg official helps 90-year-old ripped off by unscrupulous contractor

A City of Leesburg official provided valuable assistance to a 90-year-old resident ripped off by an apparently unscrupulous contractor. Tristan Sabatino, 38, of Summerfield, who has been doing business as Sabatino Customs LLC, was arrested Tuesday. A Leesburg police detective had obtained a warrant for Sabatino’s arrest after investigating a...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
niceville.com

COVID relief fraud offenses land Kissimmee man in federal prison

OCALA, Fla. – A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for COVID relief fraud offensives in connection with multiple Paycheck Protection Program loans that totaled nearly $1.3 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Senior United States District Judge Gregory A. Presnell...
KISSIMMEE, FL
cbs12.com

Man, nicknamed 'Dumbout' found with 81 grams of fentanyl: Police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man, nicknamed 'Dumbout', was arrest after police say be became aggressive with officers and had fentanyl in his car. The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Tuesday night, the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested Deandre Sanders, 22. after he was found with 81 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle when he was pulled over by police.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Crews battle roaring apartment complex fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews were battling a roaring fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. Chopper 2 video captured flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a complex in the 4400 block of Semoran Boulevard. Orlando fire officials say no injuries have been reported. Officials say crews...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
DELTONA, FL

