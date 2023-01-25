ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KESQ

Offshore winds weaken through the night

The strongest winds are behind us, with both Palm Springs and Thermal recording gusts of 30 MPH late this morning. However, a Wind Advisory, for the Coachella Valley, and a High Wind Warning, for the pass and mountains, remain in effect until 10:00 p.m. One benefit to the offshore winds...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Calmer and warmer today

Winds have eased substantially overnight and our Air Quality has returned to the "Good" range after yesterday's sand and dust resulted in poor AQI readings. It is calm and clear this morning, and cold enough to prompt a Frost Advisory in the Inland Empire until 8 this morning. High pressured...

