Guitar World Magazine

Neal Schon just created the craziest PRS Silver Sky yet – complete with a humbucker and Floyd Rose

The radically redesigned take on John Mayer's signature guitar was created with the help of guitar tech guru Gary Brawer. Ever since it “broke the internet” upon its release in 2018, John Mayer’s flagship PRS signature guitar, the Silver Sky, has been spotted in the wild in many forms. Such incarnations include Rob Gueringer’s dazzling chrome-plated version and Zach Myers’ pink, heavy relic’d example, to name a few.
Guitar World Magazine

20+ grunge guitar heroes who took the instrument in a raw, heavy new direction

After the guitar universe was dominated by the hairspray-drenched shredders of the '80s, these players shook things up and provided the alt-rock antidote. The proverbial bullet to the gut of hair metal? Or a drastic musical shakeup that rock music so badly needed? Three decades on after the release of Nirvana's Nevermind, fans and critics alike are still posing those questions.
guitar.com

Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal

Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
American Songwriter

Lzzy Hale Rocks with All-Female Musicians at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: “They’re Just Ferocious”

Britt Lightning noticed a pattern of behavior the week before Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Many of the people who signed up will try to call out, their self-doubt, fear, and anxiety disguised with excuses about why they can’t make it. More often than not, Lightning gets to the root of it, with people admitting that they’re “scared to death.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums

Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
HAWAII STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
guitar.com

Paul McCartney to unveil previously unseen photographs of early Beatles in London exhibition

Later this year, Paul McCartney will unveil hundreds of newly uncovered photographs of The Beatles during the early days of their career in a London-based exhibition. Entitled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the collection of images were photographed by the bassist himself, and will be displayed in London’s National Portrait Gallery this June.
American Songwriter

5 Best Drum Mic Kits of 2023

Choosing a drum mic kit can be tough. Mics are a must for studio and touring musicians, and you want to make sure you have a quality kit to amplify the sound of your snare, bass, toms, and cymbals. These picks are a mixture of affordable and pricey kits. See which drum mic kit will work best for your gigs or recording sessions.

