Neal Schon just created the craziest PRS Silver Sky yet – complete with a humbucker and Floyd Rose
The radically redesigned take on John Mayer's signature guitar was created with the help of guitar tech guru Gary Brawer. Ever since it “broke the internet” upon its release in 2018, John Mayer’s flagship PRS signature guitar, the Silver Sky, has been spotted in the wild in many forms. Such incarnations include Rob Gueringer’s dazzling chrome-plated version and Zach Myers’ pink, heavy relic’d example, to name a few.
20+ grunge guitar heroes who took the instrument in a raw, heavy new direction
After the guitar universe was dominated by the hairspray-drenched shredders of the '80s, these players shook things up and provided the alt-rock antidote. The proverbial bullet to the gut of hair metal? Or a drastic musical shakeup that rock music so badly needed? Three decades on after the release of Nirvana's Nevermind, fans and critics alike are still posing those questions.
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Lzzy Hale Rocks with All-Female Musicians at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: “They’re Just Ferocious”
Britt Lightning noticed a pattern of behavior the week before Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Many of the people who signed up will try to call out, their self-doubt, fear, and anxiety disguised with excuses about why they can’t make it. More often than not, Lightning gets to the root of it, with people admitting that they’re “scared to death.”
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour
"I'll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing."
Julian Lage on why he chooses to play a Tele: “It’s a very true instrument, all Teles possess that”
Jazz guitarist Julian Lage has spoken about where his love for Telecasters began, and how he defied the myth that they’re not to be used by jazz players in a new rig rundown video. The virtuoso is often spotted playing his Nachocaster model – a vintage replica, which was...
Epiphone introduces two affordable basses for 2023: the acoustic El Capitan J-200 and the revived Newport Bass
Epiphone has kicked off the new year by introducing two new affordable bass models into its catalogue: the acoustic El Capitan J-200 studio bass and a revived version of the Newport bass. Both designs made their debut yesterday (25 January), and offer a wallet-friendly, modern-day take on some of the...
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Paul McCartney to unveil previously unseen photographs of early Beatles in London exhibition
Later this year, Paul McCartney will unveil hundreds of newly uncovered photographs of The Beatles during the early days of their career in a London-based exhibition. Entitled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the collection of images were photographed by the bassist himself, and will be displayed in London’s National Portrait Gallery this June.
5 Best Drum Mic Kits of 2023
Choosing a drum mic kit can be tough. Mics are a must for studio and touring musicians, and you want to make sure you have a quality kit to amplify the sound of your snare, bass, toms, and cymbals. These picks are a mixture of affordable and pricey kits. See which drum mic kit will work best for your gigs or recording sessions.
Steve Vai's Vai/Gash is a joyful throwback to simpler times
Vai/Gash is an unearthed, back-to-basics collection from guitar star Steve Vai and his late friend, singer Johnny ‘Gash’ Sombrotto
