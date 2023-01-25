The Darkness on the unexpected love for ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’: “I expected us all to feel embarrassed playing it”

It’s almost too good to be true. A woman has shared a heartwarming story of finding her father — after decades of believing he was dead. Sharnee, who only goes by her first name online, was convinced her biological dad was deceased after her family led her to believe the supposed sham. In reality, he turned out to be alive and well. The New Zealand woman spent years doing research, using only the descriptors provided by her mom, and it paid off. Following many late nights of research, she came across a man on Facebook who fit the bill. She shared a screen recording of...

6 DAYS AGO