The Darkness on the unexpected love for ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’: “I expected us all to feel embarrassed playing it”

Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 best Sleep Token songs
Sublime pop melodies, juddering tech metal and sexy bass drops: these are the best songs by metal's new favourite enigmatic band, Sleep Token
NME
Lola Young announces ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, shares new single
Lola Young has announced a new 10-track project titled ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, which will arrive on May 26 via Day One and Island. To coincide with the announcement, Young has shared a new single titled ‘Annabel’s House’. It’s the second preview of the record, after Young shared lead single ‘Stream Of Consciousness’ back in November.
Great-grandmother Nanny Faye goes viral for thoughts on afterlife: ‘What’s there to be scared of’
TikTok’s favorite great-grandmother went viral, yet again, in her response to a viewer seeking peace about the unknowns surrounding life and death. Texas native Nanny Faye, whose TikTok handle is nannyfayeandme, assured the user that there is nothing to be “scared of” when it comes to life’s inevitable end. The user asked Nanny Faye, “I’m scared of dying and can’t help it. Can you ask her if she is and how to help with that? She’s sweet!” “Noooo! Why should I be scared? Honey, what’s there to be scared of,” Faye responded. “This is just waiting for that. This [life] is just a little...
Oh My God, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These People Who Are Having The Absolute Worst Week Ever
Now, that's just a shame.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Good News Network
101-year-old Woman Reveals Her Secret to Longevity is Dancing Every Day
This 101-year-old woman says the secret to keeping herself young and healthy includes daily ballet moves on the barre. Dinkie Flowers is one of the oldest women in the UK and is eager to offer her tips for longevity. “I couldn’t live without dancing and I think it’s what’s kept...
pethelpful.com
Doodle's Precious Smile Is Enough to Make Anyone Fall in Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We are personally insulted on behalf of the adorable Golden Doodle that belongs to TikTok account holder @Westleythedood because the breeder tried to dissuade them from adopting their dog because it has a "creepy smile."
Gena Rose Bruce: Deep is the Way review – compelling and complex with moments of brilliance
With a feature from Bill Callahan, the Melbourne artist’s second album showcases her evolution as a sharp, honest songwriter
wegotthiscovered.com
A sci-fi bomb so awful you’ll scarcely believe your eyes spirals out of control on streaming
A quick glance at the filmography of Keanu Reeves makes it clear that the beloved star is a huge fan of science fiction, but unfortunately he seems to be a particularly hefty supporter of terrible examples, but none of them have been worse than the jaw-dropping slab of cinematic awfulness that was Replicas.
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine responds to compliment from Slayer’s Kerry King: ”It’s not every day one of the most fearsome guitarists in the world gives you a compliment”
Dave Mustaine has responded to a compliment from Slayer guitarist Kerry King, who had praised Mustaine’s guitar work during his time in Metallica. In an interview with Metal Hammer earlier this month (January), King had said of Mustaine that, “Still to this day, he’s a fucking great guitar player” and praised his early work in Metallica alongside James Hetfield.
I thought my dad was dead for 31 years — finding the truth changed my life
It’s almost too good to be true. A woman has shared a heartwarming story of finding her father — after decades of believing he was dead. Sharnee, who only goes by her first name online, was convinced her biological dad was deceased after her family led her to believe the supposed sham. In reality, he turned out to be alive and well. The New Zealand woman spent years doing research, using only the descriptors provided by her mom, and it paid off. Following many late nights of research, she came across a man on Facebook who fit the bill. She shared a screen recording of...
Man Teases Indiana Dog Until She Gets Hilarious Revenge [WATCH]
Dogs can be so funny. Just when we think that we have the upper hand and have outsmarted them, they show us that they are just as funny and smart as we are. Sometimes, I feel like if my dogs could speak, they would give me the business. Both dogs have distinct personalities with a range of emotions. Their cute faces and funny senses of humor make me love them even more.
guitar.com
Julian Lage on why he chooses to play a Tele: “It’s a very true instrument, all Teles possess that”
Jazz guitarist Julian Lage has spoken about where his love for Telecasters began, and how he defied the myth that they’re not to be used by jazz players in a new rig rundown video. The virtuoso is often spotted playing his Nachocaster model – a vintage replica, which was...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
Comments / 0