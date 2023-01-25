Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns
Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Guitar World Magazine
Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024
Scheduled to start in July this year and conclude more than a year later, the tour will also feature Lamb of God as support. The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career
Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Gives Weird Performance At Juicy Fest
The rapper and singer rolled his eyes back, twisted his head, and generally caused some concern with fans. While artists love to give it their all on stage, sometimes it might be too much for fans. Nelly recently turned heads at Juicy Fest in Melbourne, Australia for his odd performance. Moreover, he performed with other notable artists from the 2000s such as Ja Rule, Xzibit, Mya, and many more. Following last year’s clips of him performing to younger girls, this isn’t the only rodeo we’ve had with his shows.
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
The Beatles Song That the Group Abandoned Because They ‘Just Couldn’t Sing it’
The Beatles weren’t the most dynamic singers ever, and they once wrote one song that was too advanced for their own vocal talents
Someone's found the James Hetfield vs Fred Durst fight from Celebrity Deathmatch and it's gruesomely hilarious
Cheese graters, electromagnets and a cameo from WWE's Mankind - we genuinely forgot just how violent and brilliant this show was
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Metal Band Pantera Is Facing Controversy Over Its Frontman's Racist Remarks
Metal band Pantera has been facing a wave of controversy over previous racist remarks from their lead singer Phil Ansemo that have reemerged recently. These racist remarks led two European metal festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, to remove the band from their lineups completely. According to MetalSucks, the festivals came to this decision after discussing their lineups with artists and partners, in addition to listening to fan reactions.
Guitar World Magazine
Pantera removed from this year's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park lineups
Organizers of two of Europe's biggest music festivals say the decision has been taken following “intensive conversations with artists, partners and festival fans”. Pantera have been axed from the bills of two of Europe's biggest rock festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, organizers have announced. The metal...
Popculture
Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38
TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
