Stereogum

Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Guitar World Magazine

Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024

Scheduled to start in July this year and conclude more than a year later, the tour will also feature Lamb of God as support. The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.
Loudwire

A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career

Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Gives Weird Performance At Juicy Fest

The rapper and singer rolled his eyes back, twisted his head, and generally caused some concern with fans. While artists love to give it their all on stage, sometimes it might be too much for fans. Nelly recently turned heads at Juicy Fest in Melbourne, Australia for his odd performance. Moreover, he performed with other notable artists from the 2000s such as Ja Rule, Xzibit, Mya, and many more. Following last year’s clips of him performing to younger girls, this isn’t the only rodeo we’ve had with his shows.
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
Distractify

Metal Band Pantera Is Facing Controversy Over Its Frontman's Racist Remarks

Metal band Pantera has been facing a wave of controversy over previous racist remarks from their lead singer Phil Ansemo that have reemerged recently. These racist remarks led two European metal festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, to remove the band from their lineups completely. According to MetalSucks, the festivals came to this decision after discussing their lineups with artists and partners, in addition to listening to fan reactions.
Guitar World Magazine

Pantera removed from this year's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park lineups

Organizers of two of Europe's biggest music festivals say the decision has been taken following “intensive conversations with artists, partners and festival fans”. Pantera have been axed from the bills of two of Europe's biggest rock festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, organizers have announced. The metal...
Popculture

Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38

TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.

