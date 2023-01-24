ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
Weather alters local high school athletic schedules

LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to the winter weather, the following updates have been made to Lubbock ISD athletic schedules: Canceled All Lubbock ISD middle school athletic events All Lubbock ISD high school soccer games Trinity Christian vs Midland Classical basketball games Postponed until Wednesday, January 25 2-6A Basketball Frenship at Midland (varsity only) Girls at 4:30pm/Boys […]
Lubbock’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Angie Ragan opening mobile eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock chef Angie Ragan is opening a new mobile eatery, nearly one year after competing on Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Next Level Chef’ on Fox. Her next venture, Salt by Angie’s Cuisine Lorry, a high-end mobile eatery, is something she says Lubbock hasn’t seen before.
Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper. Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points. The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who...
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
KLBK Tuesday Noon Winter Storm Update: January 24th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday noon weather update!. Today: A winter storm is in progress across the South Plains today as heavy snow moves across the area. Temperatures this morning will be just barely cold enough to support snow, hovering right near freezing through the day with very little change from the morning low of 31 to the afternoon high of 33. Snow will persist through much of the day as the core of the storm system passes to our south, putting the South Plains directly in line for the snow wrapping around the north side of the cyclone. Bands of snowfall will be heavy at times, with snow rates over 1” per hour possible in the heaviest bands. Temperatures in areas north of Lubbock will be slightly colder and will therefore support a more impactful snowfall with less overall melting, and the highest totals are anticipated across the northern half of the area. A slower transition to snow will occur over southern areas, and snow that does fall will be more apt to melt on contact rather than accumulate. Snow accumulations of 4-6” with locally heavier amounts are anticipated over northern areas between Lubbock and Amarillo, with 3-4” likely in Lubbock and lower amounts further south. Still, everyone will be getting a good drink of water out of this system and we can expect liquid equivalent precipitation of from 0.3-0.5” for western areas and over 1” of liquid water to the east. The storm will wind down from west to east late in the day near sunset.
Red Raiders remain winless in Big 12

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Looking for their first Big 12 win of the season, the Red Raiders suffered a 76-61 loss to West Virginia at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night. Both Fardaws Aimaq and Pop Isaacs ended up on the bench wearing boots. Tech trailed by five at the...
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
