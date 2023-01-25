ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream raises $125 million to expand mining services

Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. The company will use the money to expand its institutional bitcoin mining colocation services...
financemagnates.com

VCs Not Interested in Blockchain Anymore as Funding Almost Stopped

The second half of 2022 brought a visible slump in investments from VCs (venture capitalists) across all significant blockchain industry sectors, according to the newest report published by Cointelegraph Research. Although the value of funding raised for the entire year was greater than $5 billion, which was higher than in...
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
aiexpress.io

Supernormal Raises $10M in Seed Funding

Supernormal, a Stockholm, Sweden and NYC-based supplier of a generative AI note-taking platform for enterprise communication, raised $10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Balderton Capital, with participation from EQT Ventures, Acequia Capital and byFounders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden the group...
TechCrunch

QuickNode raises $60M at $800M valuation to become the ‘AWS or Azure of blockchain’

QuickNode, a blockchain deployment platform, has raised $60 million in a Series B round for an $800 million valuation, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Alex Nabutovsky, told TechCrunch. The round was led by 10T Holdings, with participation from Tiger Global, Seven Seven Six Ventures and QED Investors, among others....
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Milo Launches Crypto Loans

Milo, a financial technology company that is reimagining the way crypto and global consumers access financial solutions, announced the launch of its new crypto loan product. This launch means that digital asset-holders will now have the opportunity “to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans, ranging in value from USD $10K – $200K and larger on a case-by-case basis.”
TechCrunch

Sequoia, Marc Andreessen back early-stage fund Kearny Jackson

Kearny Jackson, founded by former Spotify executive Sriram Krishnan, said it has closed $14 million second fund. It has also roped in Sunil Chhaya, formerly a VC at Menlo Ventures, as a co-GP. The fund, whose name is inspired from the street names where the two longtime friends have hung...
thenewscrypto.com

FHLB Led Billions of Dollars to the Most Prominent Crypto Banks

The Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) of the United States is financing billions of dollars to two of the biggest cryptocurrency banks to lessen the impact of a spike in withdrawals. The FHLB is an association of 11 regional banks from different parts of the country. And that lend...

