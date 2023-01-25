ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week

After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
Memphis Grizzlies seek 'sense of urgency' vs Golden State Warriors after three straight losses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There isn't one issue to point out right now that could magically fix the struggles in Memphis. It's not that the Memphis Grizzlies aren't hustling, making shots or massively slumping, but the results in the past three games have all been losses. After the first two games of the five-game West Coast trip came down to the final possession, the Grizzlies were defeated 133-100 by the Sacramento Kings. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins complimented...
Danny Green looks to play February 1 for first time with Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danny Green said he's looking to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time Wednesday, February 1 against the Portland Trailblazers. Green made the statement on his podcast, "Inside the Green Room," Wednesday, January 25. The 35-year-old guard has been out since May 2022, when he went down with tears to the anterior and lateral ligaments in his left knee during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
