He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Pat Riley has a surprising choice for the greatest player in the history of the NBA -“I always said that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest player”
Riley didn't select either of the two most popular choices in Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but chose Kareem Abdul-Jabbar instead
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant not voted a starter for NBA All-Star game
Ja Morant's chances of starting his second consecutive NBA All-Star game seemed bleak after the third round of fan voting. Thursday made it official. Morant will have to wait to see if he's going to Salt Lake City. Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic were named the starting Western Conference guards...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
sportszion.com
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram To Return vs. Timberwolves
Brandon Ingram has only appeared in 15 games for the New Orleans Pelicans so far this NBA season. He has been dealing with a big toe injury and has been sidelined for the last two months. Ingram’s most recent performance occurred on Nov. 25, in the Pelicans’ blowout loss to...
LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week
After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
numberfire.com
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
Memphis Grizzlies seek 'sense of urgency' vs Golden State Warriors after three straight losses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There isn't one issue to point out right now that could magically fix the struggles in Memphis. It's not that the Memphis Grizzlies aren't hustling, making shots or massively slumping, but the results in the past three games have all been losses. After the first two games of the five-game West Coast trip came down to the final possession, the Grizzlies were defeated 133-100 by the Sacramento Kings. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins complimented...
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup. Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or...
numberfire.com
Golden State's James Wiseman (ankle) available for Wednesday's matchup against Memphis
According to head coach Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiseman will be available in a bench role behind Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and JaMychal Green after the second year center missed 11 games with a left ankle sprain.
Lakers, Clippers, Timberwolves Linked To Mike Conley Trade
It took longer than anticipated, but the Utah Jazz have begun their descent down the Western Conference standings. They got off to a surprisingly hot start, but things have cooled off in recent weeks as they barely hold onto the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. This is a...
Danny Green looks to play February 1 for first time with Memphis Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danny Green said he's looking to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time Wednesday, February 1 against the Portland Trailblazers. Green made the statement on his podcast, "Inside the Green Room," Wednesday, January 25. The 35-year-old guard has been out since May 2022, when he went down with tears to the anterior and lateral ligaments in his left knee during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
tigerdroppings.com
LeBron Needs To Be Held Back After Heckler Says Rips His Hairline Last Night
No wonder he scores. Who would want to guard or get close to that?. The NBA doesn't have the balls to suspend "Sir" LeBrawn. Just wait until he retires, ESPN will have him dumb arse on a show and then the stupid LeBrawn crap will get even worse. 3 hours.
