Cape Cod Chronicle
Cape League Unveils Schedule For 100th Anniversary Season
Grab your calendars and a permanent marker, it’s time to plan for another summer of Cape League baseball. On Monday, the Cape Cod Baseball League released its schedule for the 2023 season, which marks the 100th anniversary since the league was officially formed in 1923. The ’23 slate includes...
Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame ready to welcome Class of 2023, name Garry Brown Memorial Award winner
The Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five new members at this March’s yearly banquet. Nick Gorneault, Don LaValley, Chris Corkum, Doug Clark, Steve Athas and the 1978 Holyoke High School baseball team will be honored at the event, along with Ryan Doyle Courage award-winner Donna McLean.
WCVB
Sports betting in Massachusetts on track to start next week: An inside look at one local book
EVERETT, Mass. — Operators of Massachusetts' three casinos are busy preparing for the start of legalized sports wagering next week. In-person betting is scheduled to begin on Jan. 31 at the three casinos: Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor. "I think, ultimately, they just...
New England Gets 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner This Month
New England gets its second Mega Millions jackpot winner with a single ticket sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: white balls 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. The jackpot had an annuity value of $30 million ($16.3 million cash).
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
‘Front end punch’ could bring 7 inches of snow to Mass. on Wednesday
Coming on the heels of Monday’s snow, a “front end punch” of snow will accumulate Wednesday night into Thursday as a new storm system prompts a winter storm watch in parts of Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said. The agency’s forecasters made note of the “front end...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Five Massachusetts Celebrities Who Had Regular Jobs Prior to Making it Big
It's no secret that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many famous people. Celebrities that we see on television, billboards, magazines, newspapers, and the internet were either born in Massachusetts, have a current residence here in the Bay State, or lived in Massachusetts at one time. The List of Celebrities Born...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Pollution inequality must stop; enforce roadmap law
MASSACHUSETTS IS HOME to some of the greatest inequalities in pollution in the nation. According to Northeastern Professor Daniel Faber, Boston ranks fourth for disparities in air pollution and Massachusetts ranks in the top three states in the country for locating hazardous waste facilities next to the elderly and people living in poverty. Moreover, he notes that “despite the fact that communities of color comprise only 9 percent of communities in this state, they receive over 40 percent of our carcinogens.”
Maps forecasting how much more snow will arrive in Mass. on Wednesday
“This may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.”. Keep your shovel handy — more snow is on its way to Massachusetts. Forecasters are predicting that a new weather system will bring another wave of snow and rain to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. The National...
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Tuesday, Jan. 24
NOTE: School closings and early releases for Wednesday, Jan. 25, can be found here. Continued snowfall and cleanup has prompted some Massachusetts school districts to announce closures or delays for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Below is the list of public schools that have announced closures or delays for Monday. This list...
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives
The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
This Burger Joint Needs to Open a MA Location in the Berkshires?
The state of Massachusetts was greeted with some good news recently regarding the Shake Shack franchise. There are now 13 Shake Shack locations within the Bay State! However, none of them are on the western side of the state! That also means that the Berkshires has absolutely zero Shake Shacks!
