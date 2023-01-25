Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Will You Be Enjoying The Life Size Lego Creations That Are Coming To Minnesota in 2023
Are you an adult that still loves Legos, and maybe you have kids that also love them as well? All of my kids loved Legos. So much so, that I have a wall in my basement filled with Star Wars Lego Ships created by my youngest son. If you or someone in your house loves Legos as much as we do, you're going to be really excited about this.
New food, beverage & residential space coming to vacant block in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Second Avenue South and South Third Street in downtown Minneapolis, sits a city block full of potential. "A lot of people living there — possibly some people working there — you know, a lot of restaurants," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Downtown Council.
How One US City is Beginning a Truth and Reconciliation Program
George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis in May 2020 led to racial reckonings across the country, inspiring marches, protests, demands for racial equity, and promises from public leaders to address institutional racism in their respective governments. Now, two and a half years after the killing of Floyd, one such promise...
Alice Cooper Coming to Minnesota in May – Tickets on Sale Friday
Remember right before the pandemic- Alice Cooper was to have a show at Mystic Lake Casino? It was cancelled... like everything else. And it's taken quite awhile to get things rolling again with some shows. Alice Cooper has finally been scheduled again to perform at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior...
Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire
An effort has been launched to help two Children's Theatre Company actors and their family recover after a fire at their Stillwater home destroyed all their belongings. On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the Stillwater home of Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness, who are both actors with the Minneapolis theatre.
“Theft sucks” — This Minnesota Restaurant Just Wants It’s Custom Bottles Back
Theft sucks. Small business owners put it all on the line to open up their businesses and when things go missing and you have to replace them, those costs can be enough where changes can and might happen. One small Minnesota business took to social media over missing custom containers, citing the high cost of replacement. All they want from their customers/clients? Just return the bottles.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!
The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
Sometimes You Just Wanna Break Something- MN Business Offers That Chance
This new business idea is either a really, really good one or a really really bad one. I'm thinking, for now, it's probably brilliant!. If you've ever been the person in traffic, flipping off the driver in front of you because they just weren't going fast enough for you; If you went to the drive-thru at your favorite fast food restaurant and told them off because they switched from Pepsi to Coke products; If you are no longer friends with your best friend because of opposing political views, or if you just lost your mind because your favorite team just lost in the playoffs... I might have just the thing for you.
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 Coming to White Bear Lake Thursday
WHITE BEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- An annual celebration of the rich history of the sport in Minnesota is returning to the “state of hockey” this week. The 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake on Thursday. The now multi-day showcase runs through Sunday and features a variety of high school, collegiate, and professional-level hockey games.
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
A Minnesota Team Just Won The World Snow Sculpting Championship’s In Stillwater!
It only makes sense that the winning team at the World Snow Sculpting Championships held this past week in Stillwater came from a state that gets snow, what's even better is that the winning team came from Minnesota. A big congrats to all of the teams that competed in the...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Light snow possible Tuesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snowflakes and flurries are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will feature morning sunshine but then turn cloudy as high temperatures for the Twin Cities climb to near 30 degrees. A dash to a coating of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0