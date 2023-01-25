ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
FOLEY, MN
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
“Theft sucks” — This Minnesota Restaurant Just Wants It’s Custom Bottles Back

Theft sucks. Small business owners put it all on the line to open up their businesses and when things go missing and you have to replace them, those costs can be enough where changes can and might happen. One small Minnesota business took to social media over missing custom containers, citing the high cost of replacement. All they want from their customers/clients? Just return the bottles.
LONSDALE, MN
Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Street Crews Repairing Potholes Earlier Than Normal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The approaching frigid temperatures are good for one thing...they stop the formation of potholes. Brian Schoenecker is the Assistant Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says the recent thaw/freeze cycle at the beginning of the month, coupled with some rain, started pothole season earlier than normal. Those are the primary drivers of potholes forming.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Vehicle Tampering in Waite Park, A Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police are reporting a couple of thefts from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the reports indicate tampering which includes things thrown about the vehicle but in some cases items were not taken. She says these reports are from Willow Pond Drive and Sunwood Park Lane in Waite Park.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
