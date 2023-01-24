ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
MINNESOTA STATE
SCSU Students Participating in Unique Scientific Study

St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kloos Named President of SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College didn’t have to go far to find their new president. The Minnesota State Board of Trustees has named Lori Kloos president effective immediately. Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra made the announcement. Lori is a dedicated and principled leader...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
District 742 Rules on Offensive Content

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new classroom reading policy at District 742 will allow for options for potentially offensive material. Under Board Policy 413, teachers are required to maintain an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. In order to keep that standard, Superintendent Laurie Putnam has...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
SARTELL, MN
MDA Offers Grants for Fresh Food

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Businesses can get help to get fresh, healthy food to their customers thanks to new grant programs. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Good Food Access Program. The GFAP is intended to help businesses provide better access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods in underserved communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
FOLEY, MN
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!

The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Street Crews Repairing Potholes Earlier Than Normal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The approaching frigid temperatures are good for one thing...they stop the formation of potholes. Brian Schoenecker is the Assistant Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says the recent thaw/freeze cycle at the beginning of the month, coupled with some rain, started pothole season earlier than normal. Those are the primary drivers of potholes forming.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
