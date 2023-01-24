Read full article on original website
Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
SCSU Students Participating in Unique Scientific Study
St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
Kloos Named President of SCTCC
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College didn’t have to go far to find their new president. The Minnesota State Board of Trustees has named Lori Kloos president effective immediately. Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra made the announcement. Lori is a dedicated and principled leader...
District 742 Rules on Offensive Content
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new classroom reading policy at District 742 will allow for options for potentially offensive material. Under Board Policy 413, teachers are required to maintain an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. In order to keep that standard, Superintendent Laurie Putnam has...
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Yes, Minnesota is a Fast Talking State! But is it the Fastest?
As long as I live I don't think I'll ever forget the conversation my mom (From Minnesota) had with her cousin Ida (from Georgia), when I was about 10 years old. It was just a general conversation of catching up on what was going on with my grandparents and when my mom paused for a breath, I heard mom's cousin drawl;
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Gearing Up For Legal Recreational Pot
It appears that legal recreational marijuana could become a reality in Minnesota in the near future and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing to battle any restrictions relating to cannabis users owning guns in Minnesota. Just last week the Minnesota House Judiciary Committee passed the recreational cannabis bill. According...
MDA Offers Grants for Fresh Food
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Businesses can get help to get fresh, healthy food to their customers thanks to new grant programs. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Good Food Access Program. The GFAP is intended to help businesses provide better access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods in underserved communities.
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
Two Minnesota Businesses Team Together for Interesting Football Inspired Beer!
The biggest football game of the year will be here before you know it on February 12. Talking about the Super Bowl. You know the elusive game the Minnesota Vikings have never won. Only two teams out of 32 make it to compete for the title, but millions tune in and bet even more show up for the parties to enjoy the food and the drink. I know I do and I'm already planning what exactly I should make.
Need Summer? Favorite Summer Beer is Coming Back to Minnesota Early
When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer. Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park. Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will...
Pothole Season Is Starting Early This Year In Minnesota
The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. Pothole season is starting a bit early...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota
A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
St. Cloud Street Crews Repairing Potholes Earlier Than Normal
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The approaching frigid temperatures are good for one thing...they stop the formation of potholes. Brian Schoenecker is the Assistant Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says the recent thaw/freeze cycle at the beginning of the month, coupled with some rain, started pothole season earlier than normal. Those are the primary drivers of potholes forming.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
