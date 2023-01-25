The blizzard that hit Western New York at the end of 2022 was a historic one. Now, the Buffalo History Museum is hoping to preserve memories of it. Buffalo weather forecasters were calling it a "Generational storm" before it arrived and it definitely lived up to the hype. It was a blizzard like none we have seen since the famous "Blizzard of '77." We have definitely had other storms come through that shut down some towns like the "Surprise October Storm" and "Snowvember." Just a few weeks before this blizzard we received over 6 feet of snow in certain parts of Western New York. Yet, few of those storms left as much devastation as the "Blizzard of 22."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO