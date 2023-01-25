Read full article on original website
BBC
India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war: Pompeo
India and Pakistan came "close" to a "nuclear conflagration" in February 2019, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said in his new memoir. This happened after Delhi launched strikes against militants in Pakistani territory following an attack on Indian troops in Kashmir. Pakistan had then said it had...
India's Gen Z grapples with Modi's dark past in clashes over new documentary
SRINAGAR, India — When the lights were suddenly cut off, the crowd of young people switched on the flashlights on their smartphones. They turned them toward the seat of a motorbike, where student activist Aishe Ghosh stood in defiance. “They will shut one screen, we will open hundreds,” she...
Elon Musk Buckles Under Pressure From India to Remove BBC Doc Criticizing Modi
Twitter and YouTube took down a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in a genocidal 2002 massacre in the Indian state of Gujarat, The Intercept reports. The censorship was in coordination with the government of India, as officials called for the social media platforms to take action against what they considered a “propaganda piece.” Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at the Indian government’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, condemned the BBC documentary in a series of Twitter posts on Jan. 21, calling the film “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage, disguised as ‘documentary’.” He said that Twitter and...
France 24
Indian students watch banned BBC documentary critical of PM Modi
University students in India’s southern state of Kerala burned an effigy of Narendra Modi in response to the banning of a BBC documentary critical of the prime minister. “India: The Modi Question” looks at Modi’s role during deadly 2002 sectarian riots. The broadcaster's programme alleges the Hindu nationalist, premier of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to an orgy of violence there that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.
After 3 years of Covid, CNN went into rural China for Lunar New Year. Here's what we found and how officials tried stopping us
In China's southern Guizhou province, there's a tiny village in the southeast corner, nestled deep within the mountains, called Dali. A wall of lush green trees and bamboo surround this village of about one-thousand people, who've lived in wooden homes with gray-tiled roofs for centuries.
Pakistani rupee plummets as markets adjust to removal of unofficial controls
The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar on Thursday, central bank data showed — the biggest one-day drop in over two decades — in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Warning to 100 funeral directors over price lists
One hundred funeral directors face the threat of being named and shamed if they fail to improve the transparency of their prices. A letter from the UK's competition authority warns them to improve after being found not to be complying with new rules on price lists. Consumer group Fairer Finance...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
Brazil's Lula proposes Mercosur trade deal with China after EU accord
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions.
BBC
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle
Two archaeologists say they have been inundated with suggestions after an appeal to solve the meaning of mysterious sandstone carvings. The stone piece was found last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. They recently asked for the public's ideas about the carvings that...
BBC
Ramping up extraction at Scotland's only gold mine
As a four-wheel drive truck with a large red metal box on its flatbed rumbles into the gaping mouth of the Cononish mine, near Tyndrum in the west of Scotland, geologist Rachael Paul explains what's happening. "They can carry explosives in there", she says. We are heading into the access...
Pakistan seeks U.S. help in unlocking $1.1 billion IMF loan - Dawn
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year's devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday.
Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $51 Billion in 48 Hours
Asia's richest man is rocked by a U.S. short-seller's allegations of fraud and money laundering.
BBC
Ukraine: Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike
Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an "extraordinary" phone call in the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The then-prime minister said Mr Putin told him it "would only take a minute". Mr Johnson said the comment was made after he warned the...
