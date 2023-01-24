Read full article on original website
Events & Activities 2023
The 2023 Events & Activities Calendar is available now! Click HERE to download a copy of the flyer and click HERE to register.
2023 Warren County Dog Licenses
From the office of Matt Nolan, Warren County Auditor:. 2023 Warren County dog licenses are on sale until January 31st 2023, without penalty. After January 31st 2023, the penalty is $15.00 per dog for all tags (regular, bone, and multiple year tags). A kennel penalty is $75.00. Please visit us...
Records Commission Meeting 1/27/23
The City of Franklin will conduct a Records Commission meeting on January 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM. The meeting will be held at the City Building, 1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Khristi Dunn. Clerk of Council.
