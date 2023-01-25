Read full article on original website
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Everton: Farhad Moshiri says Toffees are not for sale
Everton are not for sale despite supporter protests against his running of the club, says owner Farhad Moshiri. Disgruntled fans have called for Moshiri and the board of directors to resign in recent weeks with the club 19th in the Premier League. The Merseysiders have won just one of their...
Newcastle bid for Anthony Gordon, talks with Everton progressing
The wait for offensive reinforcements may be near its conclusion, with multiple outlets reporting that Everton winger Anthony Gordon will be heading to a new home this January window. And your Magpies are in the lead for his signature. Newcastle gained the upper hand in the Carabao Cup with a...
Chelsea legend and Sky pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes Premier League title prediction… and reveals Arsenal fears
CHELSEA legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed who he believes will win the Premier League this season. And despite their five-point advantage over Manchester City, he believes the Gunners will eventually be chased down by the champions. Hasselbaink, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, admitted that Mikel Arteta's...
Everton manager: Who will the Toffees turn to as their next boss after Frank Lampard's sacking?
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in search of the seventh managerial appointment of his chaotic reign as owner at Goodison Park after sacking Frank Lampard. Lampard's successor will not only have to rescue Everton from a catastrophic run of form that leaves them 19th in the Premier League but also work to an owner who has already dismissed Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Rafael Benitez and now Lampard.
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Transfer Rumor: Spurs trying to hijack Everton’s loan move for Danjuma
Tottenham Hotspur has entered the race to try and beat Everton FC for the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. Initially set to join the Merseyside club for the rest of the Premier League season, the final workings of the paperwork were placed before a mystery club put its name in the race to sign the Dutch winger.
FA Cup fourth round: 10 things to look out for this weekend
Walsall look to catch the eye against Leicester, Liverpool seek revenge at Brighton and intriguing games in Manchester
Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing
Chelsea could decide to go for a surprise player if they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this January.
Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
Newcastle ‘retain strong interest’ in Hakim Ziyech but are prioritizing Anthony Gordon — report
Chelsea almost spent a rather silly amount on Everton youngster Anthony Gordon in the summer — even by our rather silly amounts of spending standards — but the 21-year-old ended up staying despite our best attempts. Safe to say that neither his nor our season have gone the...
Report: Lyon Want Over €30million From Chelsea For Malo Gusto
Lyon do not want to lose Malo Gusto amid interest from Chelsea, and they want a big fee if they do have to part ways with the defender.
SB Nation
Robbo: Trent “A Leader in Every Way”
Andy Robertson was the most recent guest on the official Liverpool FC podcast, We Are Liverpool, and he shed a little light on nuggets such as getting Calvin Harris in for last year’s cup parades, and his upbringing in Glasgow. On the pod, he shed a little light on...
