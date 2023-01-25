ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
BBC

Everton: Farhad Moshiri says Toffees are not for sale

Everton are not for sale despite supporter protests against his running of the club, says owner Farhad Moshiri. Disgruntled fans have called for Moshiri and the board of directors to resign in recent weeks with the club 19th in the Premier League. The Merseysiders have won just one of their...
SB Nation

Newcastle bid for Anthony Gordon, talks with Everton progressing

The wait for offensive reinforcements may be near its conclusion, with multiple outlets reporting that Everton winger Anthony Gordon will be heading to a new home this January window. And your Magpies are in the lead for his signature. Newcastle gained the upper hand in the Carabao Cup with a...
BBC

Everton manager: Who will the Toffees turn to as their next boss after Frank Lampard's sacking?

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in search of the seventh managerial appointment of his chaotic reign as owner at Goodison Park after sacking Frank Lampard. Lampard's successor will not only have to rescue Everton from a catastrophic run of form that leaves them 19th in the Premier League but also work to an owner who has already dismissed Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Rafael Benitez and now Lampard.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
SB Nation

Transfer Rumor: Spurs trying to hijack Everton’s loan move for Danjuma

Tottenham Hotspur has entered the race to try and beat Everton FC for the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. Initially set to join the Merseyside club for the rest of the Premier League season, the final workings of the paperwork were placed before a mystery club put its name in the race to sign the Dutch winger.
Yardbarker

Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
SB Nation

Robbo: Trent “A Leader in Every Way”

Andy Robertson was the most recent guest on the official Liverpool FC podcast, We Are Liverpool, and he shed a little light on nuggets such as getting Calvin Harris in for last year’s cup parades, and his upbringing in Glasgow. On the pod, he shed a little light on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy