Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Warning to 100 funeral directors over price lists
One hundred funeral directors face the threat of being named and shamed if they fail to improve the transparency of their prices. A letter from the UK's competition authority warns them to improve after being found not to be complying with new rules on price lists. Consumer group Fairer Finance...
BBC
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Vern took it with him on a holiday to New York.
BBC
Ukraine: Boris Johnson says Putin made missile threat
Boris Johnson has told a BBC documentary that Vladimir Putin threatened him in a phone call before the invasion of Ukraine. The former prime minister said President Putin told him it would "only take a minute" to hurt him with a missile. Mr Johnson said the comment was made in...
BBC
Over-50s at work: 'You feel your usefulness has passed'
Michael O'Reilly from Bexhill wants a job, but says he can't find one because companies don't want people his age. "It's horrible," he says. "You feel your usefulness has passed." His experience is not unusual. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests firms are much less open to...
BBC
Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle
Two archaeologists say they have been inundated with suggestions after an appeal to solve the meaning of mysterious sandstone carvings. The stone piece was found last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. They recently asked for the public's ideas about the carvings that...
BBC
Ramping up extraction at Scotland's only gold mine
As a four-wheel drive truck with a large red metal box on its flatbed rumbles into the gaping mouth of the Cononish mine, near Tyndrum in the west of Scotland, geologist Rachael Paul explains what's happening. "They can carry explosives in there", she says. We are heading into the access...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Comments / 0