Wisconsin State

Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies

After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus hits $7.1B

Wisconsin's record budget surplus grew even larger Wednesday as a new estimate projected state government would end this fiscal year with an eye-popping $7.1 billion in the bank. The estimate, which was released by the Legislature's nonpartisan budget office, is about half a billion dollars more than Gov. Tony Evers'...
Short stature, Buy-now pay-later, School voucher funding

We learn more about why retailers are offering more options for customers to spread their purchases over multiple payments. Then, a writer makes the case that there's never been a better time to be a short person. Later, we talk to an education policy expert about conflicting priorities to fund public education and school choice vouchers in Wisconsin.
Twin Ports see latest cargo shipment in nearly 50 years as Great Lakes ice cover nears record low

With ice cover on the Great Lakes at a near-record low, the port of Duluth-Superior recently saw the latest departure of a cargo-carrying freighter in nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, ice covered only about 5 percent of the Great Lakes. This year is the fifth-lowest year for average ice cover on the lakes since the start of the season, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. Through Jan. 25, the five years with the lowest ice at the start of the season have all taken place within the last two decades. The lowest average ice cover on the lakes for the start of the season was in 2021 at 1.4 percent.
DULUTH, MN

